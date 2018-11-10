Get Up To 50% Discounts On Infinix Black Friday

November 10, 2018   Technology   No comments

TGIF or yeah Thank God its the Infinix Back Friday And guess what fam, you stand to get as much as up to 50% discounts to buy any Infinix you want

Interested !
All you need to do is
Follow @InfinixNigeria on twitter

Upload a picture of any of the Infinix device you want to purchase from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM today.

use the hash tag InfinixBlackFriday and get your friends to retweet and comment.

First 500 retweets gets up to 50% price slash
Do not miss out on this opportunity

