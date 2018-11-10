Get Up To 50% Discounts On Infinix Black Friday

TGIF or yeah Thank God its the Infinix Back Friday And guess what fam, you stand to get as much as up to 50% discounts to buy any Infinix you want

Interested !

All you need to do is

Follow @InfinixNigeria on twitter

Upload a picture of any of the Infinix device you want to purchase from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM today.

use the hash tag InfinixBlackFriday and get your friends to retweet and comment.

First 500 retweets gets up to 50% price slash

Do not miss out on this opportunity

