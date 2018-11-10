Caitlyn Jenner’s Home Burnt Down In California Fire, As Kim & Kanye’s Mansion Is Touched Too

Caitlyn Jenner’s home in the Malibu hills is no more. It was sadly destroyed in Southern California’s raging wildfires.

Caitlyn’s pad, which was featured on her reality show, sat on top of a ridge overlooking the Malibu beach area and, unfortunately, it is the same area where the Woolsey fire is burning out of control. TMZ sources say the home went up in flames Friday as the fire burned toward Malibu.She has been in the home since 2015, and she’s had to deal with natural disaster issues before. Just last year, winds as high as 60 MPH tore the roof off the 3,500 square foot, 4-bedroom spread.

Kim Kardashian West as well as Khloe and Kourtney have evacuated their homes. And sadly, the fire also reached Kim and Kanye’s Hidden Hills mansion.

The fire’s burned more than 14,000 acres so far, and forced the evacuation of more than 75,000 homes across Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

