Rita Dominic – “I Almost Married Someone, But I’m Happy I Didn’t”

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has revealed that if she’s going to get married, she will marry the man of her dreams and not the man the society dreams for her.

In a new interview with TVC, the 43 year ‘ageless’ actress also revealed that she almost married someone, but it didn’t work out.She said;

“I would marry the man of my dreams and not the man the society dreams for me. Society feels that there’s something wrong with you if you are a certain age and you are not married.

What if it’s the society that something is wrong with, for thinking that way, for forcing someone to do what they do not want to do, or forcing them to do what they want to do but in their own time.

I almost married someone, we were there, but it didn’t work out and I am happy it didn’t work out.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)