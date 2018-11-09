Retail Banking Officer at Prudential Mortgage Bank – Apply Here
Prudential Mortgage Bank is a non-bank financial institution with expertise in property finance committed to finding the best mix of funding solutions for residential developments. We have been involved in the funding of residential projects across Nigeria since inception by assisting borrowers, wholesale lenders and investors to structure transactions that meet their immediate needs in line with their overall objectives.Retail Banking Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
LocationLagos
Job FieldBanking Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development
Job Description
We require the services of young exciting business focused performers as Retail Banking Officers
Requirements
Must possess minimum of any of the following: HND/B.Sc, in any discipline.
Must have excellent interpersonal and communication skills, and be able to persuade. Must be proactive, energetic and driven for results.
Ability to deliver on targets is a key consideration.
Must be fluent in English.
Method of Application
Applicants should send their CV to: careers@prudential.ng
