Retail Banking Officer at Prudential Mortgage Bank – Apply Here

Prudential Mortgage Bank is a non-bank financial institution with expertise in property finance committed to finding the best mix of funding solutions for residential developments. We have been involved in the funding of residential projects across Nigeria since inception by assisting borrowers, wholesale lenders and investors to structure transactions that meet their immediate needs in line with their overall objectives.Retail Banking Officer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationLagos

Job FieldBanking Sales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Job Description

We require the services of young exciting business focused performers as Retail Banking Officers

Requirements

Must possess minimum of any of the following: HND/B.Sc, in any discipline.

Must have excellent interpersonal and communication skills, and be able to persuade. Must be proactive, energetic and driven for results.

Ability to deliver on targets is a key consideration.

Must be fluent in English.

Method of Application

Applicants should send their CV to: careers@prudential.ng

(Visited 6 times, 2 visits today)