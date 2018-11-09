Nollywood Actor Joseph Benjamin Features In ‘Greenleaf’ Oprah Winfrey’s TV Series – VIDEO

Nollywood actor, Joseph Benjamin lands a role in Oprah Winfrey’s TV series, ‘Greenleaf’ where he acted alongside Hollywood Actor, Lamman Rucker and actress Kim Hawthorne.

He made an appearance as Joseph Obi, the new church accountant in a scene with Kerissa Greenleaf (Kim Hawthorne).Sharing the trailer, the elated Joseph Benjamin wrote:

“This right here was a humbling moment for me. Only God can make such things happen. As long as you maintain a positive mental attitude. Nothing is impossible. You just keep going. It might not happen immediately, but it sure will. This was a proud moment for Nigeria and Africa at large to see us well represented. This is just the beginning. Greatness awaits those who will rise in the morning and soar with the winds of beauty that God adorns each new day with. He said he makes all things beautiful in His own time. All Glory to Him, for every good and perfect gift comes from Him. Thank you @owntv @greenleafown @lionsgatetv for putting me on this . Thank you for the opportunity to represent Nigeria. Thank you @oprah like my friend @dani_deette said I can proudly call you my boss now thank you @peoplestoreagency for taking me this far thank you @tarafeldsteinbennett @chase68 for casting me on this I am still coming to your office one of these days thank you @lammanruckerofficial @thekimhawthorne for creating an enabling environment. How can I forget. Thank you my friend @mikesenior for taping me on this one and helping me push through it.”

This is a big one for the Kogi born Nigerian actor.

