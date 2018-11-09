Graduate Trainee Accountant at ATACOFF Services LLP – Apply Here

ATACOFF Services LLP, a leading firm of Chartered Accountants, Tax and Business Advisors located in the Central Area of Abuja is looking to recruit suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below:

Trainee Accountant

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience2 years max

LocationAbuja

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit Graduate Jobs

Job Ref: TA2018

Job Summary

This is a career prospect that enables you to be trained as a Chartered Accountant, at the same time equipping you with valuable hands-on experience in a serene and conducive working environment.

Requirements

Are you a University Graduate in any discipline?

Did you graduate with a minimum of Second Class Upper degree?

Did you graduate not more than two years ago?

Are you 26 years of age or below?

Do you live in Abuja or are you willing to relocate to Abuja?

If your answer is Yes to all the above, we will like to hear from you.

Remuneration

The remuneration package and conditions of service are attractive and commensurate with what obtains in the sector.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their Application Letters together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and copies of certificates by e-mail to: recruitment@atacoff.com quoting reference TA2018

Or

By post to:

The Advertiser (Ref. TA 2018),

ATACOFF Services LLP,

P.O. Box 6587,

Garki Area 10 Post Office,

Abuja.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

