Graduate Trainee Account at Graceco Limited – Apply Here

We are a food processing and manufacturing company with specialty in consumer goods and the production of input for bakers and the confectionery industries. We are a leader in confectioneries and bakers’ items. Our success is powered by our world-class team of highly engaged and committed staff.

In our company you will have the opportunity to thrive in a fast-paced, strategic environment where bold, innovative thinking isn’t just welcomed, it’s encouraged. Across all functions, we relish the opportunity to help our people fulfil their potential. Our rapid expanding business means plenty of opportunities to step into the spotlight and acquire life time experience.Graduate Trainee Account

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationLagos

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit Graduate Jobs

Job location and working hours: The position is located at Alagbado Lagos, Nigeria. Working time is normally between 7:30am to 5pm from Mondays to Fridays and 8:30am-3pm on Saturdays.

Core Responsibilities

Facilitate the reconciliation of the accounts of a business.

Provide reliable and pertinent information for organizing and allocating funds.

Ensure that all transactions are covered by adequate sanctions and do not have any deviations.

Promotes proactive and effective communication among work mates and clients.

Maintains confidentiality of information ensuring that top secret ideas are accorded the confidentiality they deserve.

Maintains good relationships with suppliers to avoid anomalies in supply.

Work with an auditor of a company to ensure proper scrutiny of its accounts.

Identifies market trends and financial mishaps of a business, and advises management on how to increase profits and reduce losses.

Assist in formulating and monitoring the budget of a business and provides recommendations on budgetary allocation.

Reviews business’s financial reports and other documents to ensure they are accurate.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicant should have B.Sc. in Accounting.

Applicant must be a fresh graduate who has completed NYSC.

Applicant must live within Alagbado, Ota, Iyana Ipaja axis.

Applicant must have graduated with at least second class upper division

Must be able to operate computer (Ms word, Ms excel etc.)

Skills

You will need to show:

business skills – ability to manage budgets, lead team and liaise with suppliers

the capacity to understand a range of accounting functions and procedures

the ability to lead and motivate others

team working skills to work cooperatively and liaise with people at all levels

the ability to negotiate with, and persuade others

problem-solving skills

the confidence to respond positively when under pressure

People management skills, high level of initiative and self-management skill.

Method of Application

Interested applicant should send CV to careers@graceco.com.ng. The subject of the mail should be Graduate Trainee Account.

