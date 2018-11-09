Glo, MTN beat others in internet QoS – NIWBQR

National Independent Wireless Broadband Quality Reporting (NIWBQR) service, which compares the quality of RF deployment for LTE amongst service providers in Nigeria, has rated Glo first in LTE downlink throughput, second only to MTN.NIWBQR reported that Glo appeared to have now capped its downlink throughput to less than 10 Mbps (where a peak of 68 Mbps was previously achieved).

According to the report based on the drive data collection conducted on October 31, 2018, between 10:30am – 6pm, “Mean downlink throughput is now less than 1 Mbps, a substantial reduction from the higher than 10 Mbps that was previously achieved.“Smile is the only other network that places arbitrary cap on achievable downlink throughput. MTN continues to provide satisfactory performance in all the indicators we consider key, in addition to not placing any cap on downlink throughput.

“Airtel shows the worst accessibility value. Globacom’s accessibility value is very bad as well” NIWBQR noted.NIWBQR is a service for independent verification of consumer experience in 4G (LTE) mobile networks in Nigeria.

This report focused on LTE network performance along evaluated roads in Lagos State.NIWBQR said that a process that provides objective measurement for base-lining and improvement benchmarking is an important component of evaluation for telecom operators in Nigeria.

