Glo claims 4G LTE service availability in 36 states

Telecommunications firm, Globacom, has claimed the availability of its 4G LTE services in the 36 states of the federation.

Besides, Globacom said the service is also available in over 200 tertiary institutions, thus confirming it as the network with the widest LTE coverage in the country.

Globacom, which is the nation’s national carrier, had in October, 2016, become the first network in country to roll out the 4G LTE service.It also became the first to launch a nationwide 4G LTE network, offering broadband Internet services to millions of Nigerians at speeds that are several times faster than the 3G network.

According to the company, the 700MHz band gives Glo 4G better coverage and penetration, explaining that “the radio propagation property of the 700MHz band enables Globacom 4G signal to travel the farthest, giving the largest coverage for any site.

In effect, any city where Glo LTE is present, it covers the widest area than any other network.

“It also gives a better indoor penetration than other networks which are not on the band. Indeed, it offers seamless 4G coverage within the major cities without the requirement of handing over to 3G or 2G while using data, whether the subscriber is indoor or outdoor. This ensures a better user experience for 4G subscribers on the Glo network”, the company said.

A major advantage of the band is that it comes with a dedicated spectrum bandwidth of 10MHz which gives users the fastest speed among all 4G operators required to download and view movies and videos as well as listen to songs without any delay. It all comes in crystal clear quality, said Globacom.

To enjoy the superior Glo 4G LTE services and most competitive pricing that gives subscriber the best value data plans, the firm advised that subscribers should visit any Gloworld outlet near them to purchase a 4G device and SIM, the statement concluded.

Globacom added that existing customers with 4G-enabled smart phones could upgrade their SIMs free of charge at any Gloworld outlets, while customers without a 4G-enabled smart phone can purchase one from the same Gloworld outlets.

The statement further said that Globacom’s focus on higher institutions is to empower the students with fastest and affordable data services which are needed to facilitate their academic pursuit.

Glo 4G LTE is supported by the company’s international submarine cable, Glo 1, which offers limitless Internet bandwidth capacity.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)