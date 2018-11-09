D’banj Ft. Tiwa Savage – ‘Shake It’ ( New Video)

November 9, 2018

DB Records Boss, D’Banj Aka Kokomaster returns with a brand new track ‘Shake It’

featuring Mavin Records Queen & MTV EMA African Female Artist, Tiwa Savage. The track was produced by Spellz.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

