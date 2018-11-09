Davido Hosts Jamaican Dance-hall Superstar Popcaan In Lagos

The DMW Boss, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido hangs out with Jamaican dance-hall superstar, Popcaan who is currently in Lagos State, Nigeria.

The Jamaican Dancehall star, Popcaan already have a Collaboration Song with Nigeria’s very own Davido titled “My Story“, which was released last Year.The two Superstars have always showed love towards each other for quite sometime and Davido seems to be excited that his Friend is in his country.

Fans of both superstars are already begging for another Collaboration between both Artists. Well, we won’t be surprised if another collaboration is coming as both artists seems to be cooking something Massive for Music lovers.

