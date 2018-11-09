American Billionaire who funded Democratic House takeover may challenge Trump himself in 2020

Democrat activist and billionaire, Tom Steyer, said in an interview with CBS that he might challenge President Donald Trump in 2020.

“Tom Steyer just now on CBSN asked about a 2020 bid: ‘I promise I’m thinking of it really hard.’ Also says, ‘we need transformational leadership…who will not try to meet in the middle,’” political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns tweeted.Steyer wrote in The New York Times that he wants Democrats to start the impeachment process against Trump as soon as possible. He also funded the majority of the midterm wins that allowed Democrats to take back the House.

