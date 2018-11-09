Adams Oshiomhole On His Way Back To Nigeria, Ready To Face Accusers

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is on his way back to Nigeria from the UK.

The APC chairman travelled out of the country after he was quizzed by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) over allegations of collecting bribe during his party’s primary elections.TheCable had reported that Oshiomhole was detained for nine hours by the DSS on Sunday before leaving for the US.

Iara, wife of the former Edo governor, is said to be indisposed and receiving treatment in the US.

TheCable understands that Oshiomhole arrived London from the US on Thursday where he met with Bola Tinubu, chieftain of the APC.

He departed London for Lagos by British Airways on Friday morning.

He was originally scheduled to return to Nigeria on Sunday but had to cut his trip short because of the speculation on his ordeal with the DSS, and also to shut down reports that he fled the country over the matter.

The former president of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is at loggerheads with some APC governors over the manner in which the party’s primaries played out.

The aggrieved governors, including Rochas Okorocha of Imo and Ibikunle Amosun of

