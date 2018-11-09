2018 Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) Young Engineers Program – Apply Here
Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) – Buoyed by a mission to redefine customer experience and be the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed, Ikeja Electricity Distribution Plc (Ikeja Electric), Nigeria’s largest power distribution network powers lives and businesses with innovation and unwavering drive for excellence. The company began its new phase of growth and expansion on November 1st, 2013 following the handover of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to NEDC/ KEPCO Consortium under the privatization scheme of the Federal Government of Nigeria.Young Engineers Programme
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience2 years max
LocationLagos
Job FieldEngineering / Technical Graduate Jobs
Responsibilities
Successful candidates will be expected to work within the power distribution sector with experienced engineers, developing skills and experience in order to become a competent and effective professional Engineer within the Power Sector and provided with challenging job opportunities.
Minimum qualifications
Preferably fresh from the university but certainly with not more than 2 years’ experience, who are highly intelligent, hardworking, having the ability to apply common sense in analyzing and resolving problems and who value integrity more than wealth.
Minimum B.Sc. or, preferably, M.Sc. Degree in Engineering, in one of the following disciplines Electrical Engineering and Electronics Engineering from reputable Universities with a minimum of 2nd class upper
Must have completed NYSC
Maximum age of 26 years as of December 2018
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company career website on careers.ikejaelectric.com to apply
