We Spend N3.5 Million To Feed El-Zakzaky Monthly – Lai Mohammed VIDEO

Nigeria’s minister of information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has revealed how much the Nigerian government spends monthly to feed the detained leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Shiekh Ibrahim Elzakzaky.

During a press conference recently, Mohammed said that the FG spends N3.5million every month in feeding the El-Zakzaky.He added that the Shiites were a “different kettle of fish” when it comes to dealing with them.

Watch the video of reactions BELOW

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)