Robert T Jones Memorial Trust Graduate Scholarship at Emory University in Atlanta, USA – Apply Here

The new Robert T Jones Memorial Trust programme support students for one year of study at Emory University in Atlanta. The fellowship is available to all nationalities, except United States citizens.

St Andrews is a unique place to study and live. Nestled on the east coast of Scotland, students may find themselves crossing golf-courses on their way to class, or jogging along the beach after dinner. Not only does the University have a world-class reputation, it also offers a diverse range of social activities, including over 140 student societies and 50 sports clubs. Historic buildings are juxtaposed against the modern facilities, and the many student traditions truly make studying at St Andrews an unforgettable experience.Applicants whose first language is not English are usually required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

Scholarship Description

Applications Deadline: November 23, 2018

Course Level: Fellowships are available to pursue graduate studies.

Study Subject: Although it shares a name and destination with the Robert T Jones Scholarship — commonly known as the Bobby Jones scholarship — the fellowship program is markedly different. Fellows will be treated as graduate students and are required to earn a degree. Robert T Jones Fellows will be able to pursue a graduate degree through one of the following Masters:

Rollins School of Public Health: Master of Public Health (MPH) and Master of Science in public Health (MSPH) Laney Graduate School: Master of Arts in Bioethics and Master’s in Development Practice Emory School of Law: Juris Master Program Candler School of Theology: Master of Theological Studies (MTS) Emory College of Arts and Sciences: Master’s Program – Film Studies

Scholarship Award: Robert T Jones Memorial Trust Scholarships

The Scholarships are sufficient to cover all basic costs for the year at Emory. In particular, tuition and other fees are paid for, as are room and board in a university residence. Mandatory health insurance is arranged by Emory University and the Trust provides all scholars with dental insurance. In addition, each Scholar receives a personal stipend to cover basic expenditure and book and sundries. Return air tickets from the UK to Atlanta are provided.

The Scholars are also encouraged to travel in the United States. Each receives a special travel stipend. The scholars also have the use of a car and driver orientation will be provided.

The precise breakdown of stipend and travel allowance will be provided to the successful candidates.

Robert T Jones Memorial Trust Graduate Fellowship

The Graduate Fellowship will provide a yearly return airfare from a UK airport to Atlanta, payment of your course fee, housing for the duration of your study, health insurance and a yearly living stipend.

The precise breakdown of stipend and travel allowance will be provided to the successful candidates.

Nationality: The fellowship is available to all nationalities, except United States citizens.

Number of Scholarships: Four Robert T Jones Memorial Trust Scholarships will be awarded for 2019/2020 and One Robert T Jones Memorial Trust Graduate Fellowship is available.

Scholarship can be taken at Emory University in Atlanta, USA

Eligibility for the Scholarship

Eligible Countries: The fellowship is available to all nationalities, except United States citizens.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Robert T Jones Memorial Trust Scholarships:

Nationality

All nationalities, except US citizens.

Age

Between 17 and 23

Level of study

Undergraduate or postgraduate

Course criteria

Any course for which you are qualified

Subjects

All

Schools

All

Additional criteria

Selection is with regard to character, academic record and proposed the course of studies. Find out more about the selection criteria below.

Robert T Jones Memorial Trust Graduate Fellowship:

Nationality

All nationalities, except US citizens.

Age

Any age

Level of study

Graduate study.

Course criteria

English Language Requirements: Applicants whose first language is not English are usually required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

Application Procedure

How to Apply: The “Scholarships and Funding” container is accessed via your MySaint account.

Online Application

Scholarship Link

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)