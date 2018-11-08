Lehman College CUNY BECAS Scholarship Program in USA, 2018-2019

The Jaime Lucero Mexican Studies Institute at CUNY is proud to offer scholarships of up to $6730 to current and prospective CUNY undergraduate and graduate students. The scholarship is available to international students.

The fellowship will cover the student’s tuition for the remaining years left until graduation. Students being considered for the fellowship will be required to participate in an interview.You will not need to submit any additional applications to be considered for this opportunity. Your regular application will be used to determine your eligibility. The scholarship can only be used for tuition

Scholarship Description:

Application Deadline: January 31, 2019

Course Level: Scholarships are available to study undergraduate and graduate students

Study Subject: Scholarship is awarded to study any of the subjects offered by the university.

Scholarship Award: Up to $6730 to current and prospective CUNY undergraduate and graduate students.

Nationality: The scholarship is available to international students.

Number of scholarship: Number not given.

Scholarship can be taken in the USA

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: The scholarship is available to international students

Entrance Requirement: NEW CUNY Beas Applicants

Have graduated or will graduate from high school or have earned or will earn a high school equivalency diploma by the end of the 2018-2019 academic year

Intend to enrol full time in an associate or baccalaureate program at a CUNY Campus in Fall 2019 AND Spring 2020

OR If a graduate student must intend to enrol full time in a master’s degree program either Fall 2019 OR Spring 2020

Must demonstrate the significant financial need

Application process:

How to Apply: Application must be submitted online (see the link to apply below). You will provide us with your demographic, academic, and financial information.

You will be prompted to provide your information as well as the name and email address of one recommended. We encourage you to start your online application as soon as possible. You will be able to save your application and continue later.

Please note that only complete applications submitted through the online system will be accepted. Late applications will not be considered. Incomplete applications will not be reviewed.

Online Application

Scholarship Link

