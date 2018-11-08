Goodluck Jonathan Visits Ekweremadu Over Assassination Attempt On His Life – Photo

Former President Goodluck Jonathan paid a visit to DSP Ekweremadu over assassination attempt on his life,wife and son.He said…

‘AND GEJ CAME CALLINGIt was an honour for me and my wife to receive His Excellency, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, GCFR and my friends, who came to strengthen us over the recent attack on our household. My appreciation and respect, sir.

Meanwhile, I have received so much love and solidarity from Nigeria and all parts of the world since the event of the early hours of Tuesday. Let me, therefore, seize this opportunity to convey my profound appreciation you – friends, my colleagues, associates, dear country men and women – for the outpour of solidarity and prayers. I am humbled and overwhelmed by your kindness.

God bless’.

