Fully-Funded Scholarships for Doctoral Study at Swansea University in UK, 2019 – Apply Here
The Swansea University is pleased to offer up to sixteen fully funded scholarships for a full-time doctoral study on a Swansea University single award degree, commencing in October 2019, supported by its flagship Swansea University Research Excellence Scholarships Scheme (SURES).
The Swansea University Research Excellence Scholarships include fees at Home/EU rate and a maintenance stipend at UKRI rates, each for a maximum period of three years.The award of a scholarship is conditional upon the recipient achieving either a first class honours degree and/or a distinction at Masters’ level. All applications must include a structured research proposal for the chosen project. Applications submitted without a research proposal will not be considered.
Scholarship Description:
• Application Deadline: January 4, 2019
• Course Level: Fellowship are available to study the Doctor Study program.
• Study Subject: Fellowship is available to study Bioscience (Geography, Chemistry),(Computer Science/Mathematics), Physics
• Scholarship Award: There will also be up to £1,000 per annum available to support immersive training experiences,
• Nationality: The Fellowship is available to international students.
• a number of scholarship: Number not given.
• Scholarship can be taken in the United Kingdom
Eligibility for the Scholarship:
• Eligible Countries: The Scholarship is available to international students
• Entrance Requirement: Applicants should have (or expect to obtain) a first class honours degree (or equivalent) and/or distinction at Masters.
• Applicants, who are yet to complete their qualification, should attach transcripts to evidence their progress towards achieving either a first class honours degree or a distinction at Masters.
• Applicants who hold degrees from a non-UK University should attach academic transcripts and certificates.
• Where applicants have multiple standalone Master’s Degrees, a distinction must be achieved in that most relevant to their intended doctoral degree.
• Due to funding restrictions, the scholarships are available to UK/EU students only. Applicants liable for overseas fees are not eligible to apply.
Application procedure:
• How to Apply: To Apply please complete and return the following documents to Dr Vivienne Jenkins (pgrsures@swansea.ac.uk) using the quote reference:
• College/School PGR Scholarship application
• Academic transcripts
• Research proposal
• All applications must be accompanied by a structured research proposal, to include the following sections:
• Project Title.
• Aims and Objectives.
• Literature Review.
• Research Methodology
• Expected Outcomes
• Research proposals should be a maximum of 2,000 words, in addition to a bibliography.
