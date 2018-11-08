Full Scholarships for Automotive Design Summer Camp in USA, 2019 – Apply Here

The College for Creative Studies and the Margaret Dunning Foundation are excited to offer 15 high school students an opportunity to attend the College’s Precollege Automotive Design summer camp at no cost. The Scholarship is available to International students.

Each Fellow will receive a scholarship to attend the College for Creative Studies Precollege Summer Experience “Dunning Automotive Design” program and earn three college credits (Valued up to $4,300).CCS provides students with a rigorous and innovative education aligned with industry requirements. Our graduates are innovators, problem solvers and futurists who are prepared for a career, not just a job.

Scholarship Description:

• Application Deadline: March 1, 2019

• Course Level: Scholarships are available to study undergraduate program.

• Study Subject: The Scholarship is awarded to study any of the subjects offered by the university.

• Scholarship Award: (approximately $175,000 over 4 years).

• Nationality: The Scholarship is available to international students.

• a number of scholarship: Number not given.

• Scholarship can be taken in the USA

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

• Eligible Countries: The Scholarship is available to international students

• Entrance Requirement: Must be a legal U.S. resident attending a high school in the United States

• Currently enrolled in grades 9 through 11

• Current high school GPA of 3.0 or higher

Application procedure:

• How to Apply: Create an account on Slide Room

• Submit 3 drawings (front view, side view and ¾ views) of an original car design. Attach three .pdf or .jpg of your drawings

• Only drawings and sketches will be accepted – no digital work

• Submission form closes at 11:59 pm Eastern Daylight Time on March 1, 2019

• Complete the Margaret Dunning Foundation Fellows Automotive Design Competition application

• Attach a current copy of your official or unofficial high school transcript

