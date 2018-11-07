Sales Executives Recruitment at Emirates Group – Apply Here

Emirates is one of the world’s fastest growing airlines. Based in Dubai, Emirates connects people all over the world to a network of over 150 destinations. Emirates Group started out in 1985 with just two aircraft and handful of enthusiastic people.

Now we have a team of over 60,000 and one of the largest fleets in the world. You could be part of our story and join us in our home city, Dubai. Our cosmopolitan team is built by people from over 160 nations. But wherever we’re from, there’s one thing we all share – a passion for travel.We’re looking for people from across the globe to join our team in a vast range of areas. Be part of Emirates and help us to create the future of travel. Join our growing team and enjoy a competitive remuneration package, discounts on flights and hotel stays.

Sales Executive

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Job ID: 180001XM

Location: Lagos

Job Purpose

To achieve sales of the Company’s products through an assigned group of retail outlets and commercial houses.

To ensure that set volume targets are achieved within prescribed time limits and contribute to total area achievement.

To achieve the greatest possible return to the company from the use of promotional funds and to deploy display material and point of sales aids to generate the greatest impact on the customer.

To evaluate and report all changed situations, trade and competitive activity to ensure Company maintains market awareness.

To enhance relationships with all colleagues in assigned outlets and commercial houses and to motivate them in all matters affecting the Company’s business

To monitor credit risk with trade and partners and take necessary precautions to control the same.

To complete administration accurately and effectively

Qualifications & Experience

University Graduate

Minimum of 3 years’ experience /training in sales with a recognized airline or travel agency.

Have management experience at a junior level, and be prepared to act on their own initiatives

Should possess a valid local driving license

Good knowledge of the local travel markets in and surrounding geographical area.

Thorough knowledge of MS Office applications

Must have the right to work and live in Nigeria. The Company will not provide or assist with obtaining work permits.

Salary & Benefits

Join us in a management role and enjoy an attractive tax-free salary. On top of our generous travel benefits, including discounted flights and hotel stays around the world, this managerial role also has an excellent leave and healthcare package. That’s on top of transport benefits, life insurance and more.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Emirates career website on www.emiratesgroupcareers.com to apply

(Visited 4 times, 3 visits today)