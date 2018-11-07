International Excellence Scholarships at University of Reading UK, 2019 – Apply Here

The School of Psychology and Clinical Language Sciences at the University of Reading is delighted to offer three International Excellence Scholarships for undergraduate students. These scholarships are open to all international students.

The University of Reading is a public university located in Reading, Berkshire, England. It was founded as a University of Oxford extension college in 1892 as University College, Reading.The English language levels generally required for our undergraduate courses are outlined in the tables below. However, if you do not yet meet these levels then we can help. When you apply please let us know your current level of English (through your most recent IELTS or equivalent score) and we will advise you on the best route to starting a degree with us.

Scholarship Description:

• Applications Deadline: March 01, 2019

• Course Level: Scholarships are available for Master’s program.

• Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded to study the undergraduate programmes, including the MSc Speech and Language. The rapy and MSci Applied Psychology (Clinical) courses at the University of Reading.

• Scholarship Award: 3 x £2,000 (towards the first year of your studies).

• Nationality: International students are eligible to apply for these scholarships.

• Number of Scholarships: 3 Scholarships are available

• Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Eligible Countries: International students are eligible to apply for these scholarships.

Entrance Requirements: The scholarships are open to all international fee-paying applicants who:

• Have applied for the undergraduate programmes, including the MSc Speech and Language Therapy and MSci Applied Psychology (Clinical) courses at the University of Reading, and are due to commence their courses in September 2019 (The University of Reading’s offer is your firm offer);

• Fulfil the relevant academic and English proficiency entry requirements for the undergraduate and integrated master’s programmes, set by the School;

• Because the award provides partial funding only, applicants must be able to confirm that they have/are seeking the means to support any outstanding fees/costs not covered by this scheme i.e. through other funding awards or self-funding.

* Please note that the scholarship you are applying for makes a contribution towards the cost of tuition fees. If you do receive a scholarship from another source that covers the cost of tuition in full (e.g. a Chevening scholarship) then you will be ineligible for our scholarship. Our scholarships can be held in conjunction with other partial scholarships.

International Excellence Scholarships are awarded on a competitive basis, based on:

• Academic performance as indicated by GPA (A-level, IB, Foundation results) and High School transcript;

• Other relevant skills and knowledge (extracurricular activities);

• Personal statement, which should include information on why you want to do the course you have applied for, and how it fits with your aspirations.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: Applications must be submitted using the online form.

