Graduate IT Helpdesk Officer at KPMG Nigeria – Apply Here
KPMG is a global network of independent professional services firm with deep expertise in the provision of audit, tax and advisory services to clients in various industries and sectors of the economy.
The Firm is well represented in Nigeria and across the African continent, with the objective of providing exceptional and quality services to multinational, regional and local clients and to enhance the product offerings in certain previously under-serviced markets.IT Helpdesk Officer
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience1 – 3 years
LocationLagos
Job FieldGraduate Jobs ICT / Computer
Ref Id: 139320BR
Location: Lagos
Region: EMA
Engagement Type: Graduate Hire
Job Summary
To provide telephone support and find solutions within a predetermined time frame to clients in order to enhance productivity and efficiency.
Specific Responsibilities
First Line Support:
Provide telephone support and problem resolving to user queries.
Escalate calls to second line support, thereby sharing dual responsibility for the call, be it in providing a solution or providing feedback to the client.
Provide feedback to clients on the progress of repairs/ queries on a regular basis, especially if predetermined time frames are exceeded.
Support on all general applications as required.
Additional:
Responsible for the marketing of all KPMG Standard business applications, making the staff in the various groups aware of what tools are available to them and providing training / technical support to the end-users as required.
Assist Operations Supervisor with the deployment of all new software and any required software updates or upgrades.
Qualification, Skills and Experience
A good First degree in Computer Science or a related discipline, from a reputable university
Between 1 and 3 years’ experience in a similar role
A minimum of Second Class (Upper) Division at first degree
Client service and relationship building skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to function independently and as part of a team
Ability to perform effectively under pressure
Ability to identify problem areas and implement corrective action
Good time management skills
Willingness to learn and ability to adapt.i
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to KPMG career website on krb-sjobs.brassring.com to apply
