Graduate IT Helpdesk Officer at KPMG Nigeria – Apply Here

KPMG is a global network of independent professional services firm with deep expertise in the provision of audit, tax and advisory services to clients in various industries and sectors of the economy.

The Firm is well represented in Nigeria and across the African continent, with the objective of providing exceptional and quality services to multinational, regional and local clients and to enhance the product offerings in certain previously under-serviced markets.IT Helpdesk Officer

Job Summary

To provide telephone support and find solutions within a predetermined time frame to clients in order to enhance productivity and efficiency.

Specific Responsibilities

First Line Support:

Provide telephone support and problem resolving to user queries.

Escalate calls to second line support, thereby sharing dual responsibility for the call, be it in providing a solution or providing feedback to the client.

Provide feedback to clients on the progress of repairs/ queries on a regular basis, especially if predetermined time frames are exceeded.

Support on all general applications as required.

Additional:

Responsible for the marketing of all KPMG Standard business applications, making the staff in the various groups aware of what tools are available to them and providing training / technical support to the end-users as required.

Assist Operations Supervisor with the deployment of all new software and any required software updates or upgrades.

Qualification, Skills and Experience

A good First degree in Computer Science or a related discipline, from a reputable university

Between 1 and 3 years’ experience in a similar role

A minimum of Second Class (Upper) Division at first degree

Client service and relationship building skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to function independently and as part of a team

Ability to perform effectively under pressure

Ability to identify problem areas and implement corrective action

Good time management skills

Willingness to learn and ability to adapt.i

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to KPMG career website on krb-sjobs.brassring.com to apply

