Fresh Jobs at General Electric (GE) Nigeria – Apply Here

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience5 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldICT / Computer

Ref No: 3196465

Location: Lagos

Job Function: Services

Business Segment: Power Grid Solutions

Role Summary

Reporting directly to the ERCIS+SSA Service Director, the Service Application Engineer (SAE) is a key member of the Regional Service Team.

The SAE has advanced technical expertise in power system design and operation as well as knowledge of our grid automation products and systems, covering the full array of services and customers in the region.

Essential Responsibilities

The job holder should be able to assist customers with our more advanced applications, propose different solutions and help customers make decisions.

They will engage with customers in co-creation dialogue, promote our services offerings, and act as the technical liaison between the customer and GA team for Services. As a SAE will also supplement our TAE (Technical Application Engineering) teams in their pre-sale endeavors as well as support on delivering our service offering being engaged on consulting, technical support and on-site activities if needed.

Should be able to assist customers with our more advanced applications, propose different solutions and help customers make decisions. They will engage with customers in co-creation dialogue, promote our services offerings, and act as the technical liaison between the customer and GA team for Services. As a SAE will also supplement our TAE (Technical Application Engineering) teams in their pre-sale endeavors as well as support on delivering our service offering being engaged on consulting, technical support and on-site activities if needed.

The Service Application Engineer will be responsible for:

Promote service offering. Owning plans and actions with the goal of expanding our activities with selected sub regions, segments and account

Define service solutions and technical architectures

Provide advance technical support and be a trusted advisor to customers

Support Sales & Tendering teams in presales activities and on service offer preparation

Participate in service activities when needed: Factory and Site Acceptance Testing, Technical Consulting, Training, On-site Support and Commissioning, etc.

EHS Leadership, conduct work in compliance with applicable regulations and encourage accurate employee safety practices

Provide installation, testing, commissioning and service direction on-site and remotely

Liaise effectively with customers in job planning, execution, follow-up and sales support, and internally with engineering departments, manufacturing, and Sales team

Provide both external and internal timely, accurate, professional reports

Provide, audit, and implement quality control requirements for on-site activities

Communicate schedule details, project milestones, manpower requirements, quality issues, and tools/equipment requirements to the appropriate individuals

Leverage applicable Lean/6-Sigma projects.

Qualifications/Requirements

Electronics/Electrical Engineering degree or equivalent or equivalent knowledge or work experience

Experience in Energy/Utility Project environments

Proficiency level in English and/or French (or any other depending on location)

Other languages valued (Spanish, German, Italian and/or Russian)

Willingness and ability to travel globally (Around 50% of the time)

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills with a strong customer focus and ability to cooperate with the different departments

A rigorous team working approach, good communication and interpersonal skills with a high level of self-motivation, flexibility and self-learning aptitude

Experience with electrical Protection relays and Control systems (Low voltage, Medium voltage and high voltage)

Must be a motivator, self-starter and dedicated team player with a sense of urgency and an ability to work to tight deadlines

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

High interpersonal skills

Minimum 5 plus years of experience working on technical support, testing, maintenance, commissioning in transmission, distribution, industrial and power plants environments

As for the citizens of Nigeria: A valid NYCS discharge or exemption certificate will be required (please indicate clearly on your resume

Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in Nigeria

As for the citizens outside of Nigeria: Must have valid authorization to work full-time without any restriction in the role’s location

Desired Characteristics:

Background in Electrical Control Systems and SCADA/DCS systems

Grid Automation Protection & Control (PC) and SAS products deep knowledge

Grid Automation Monitoring and Diagnostics (M&D) product line knowledge

Ability to organize, prioritize and achieve milestones and deliverables

Open to working extended hours and weekends if the situation requires

Sound judgment, level headed under pressure, with an ability to think on feet

High energy, positive individual loving operational challenges

Senior Staff Account Manager – Digital Sales Direct

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience10 years

LocationNigeria

Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Ref Id: 3202166

Location: Nigeria

Job Function: Sales

Business Segment: Oil & Gas Digital

Role Summary

The Digital Sales Manager will be responsible for identifying sales opportunities within existing and new accounts, managing discussions and solving conflicts with clients and meeting time deadlines for customer accounts among other responsibilities.

S/he will drive key activities, including prospecting, strategy planning, executive relationship development, discovery assessment, pilot and SmartStart program’s and lead the commercial process for fullstream opportunities.

Essential Responsibilities

Develop a solution selling framework for BHGE business – tailor deal lifecycle, enablement deliverables, required resources, technology support, maturity model, sales methodology etc.

Establish a deep understanding of customers’ business needs by creating value to customers for our solution footprint

Add value to the customer’s business and maintain a goal oriented approach to the business partnership

Demonstrate customers how they benefit by partnering with BHGE and how our solutions deliver results

Aggressively develop and drive a sustainable commercial and solution strategy across multiple customer divisions and geographic poles that is aligned to the agreed account goals.

Develop and execute an Account Playbook that formalizes the “go high / go low” strategy for the Enterprise account. Where applicable, develop a joint Governance process with executive sponsorship that aligns along the following pillars – Commercial, Product/Technology, Implementation and Support.

Analyzes sales pipeline and maintains an array of opportunities to ensure that sales goals are achieved

Actively grow and maintain a multi-year account plan that will be shared globally with parts of our business including Marketing, Product Management, Sales, Professional Services, and the Development teams to ensure coordination across the business.

Ensuring a Professional Sales Experience for customers during all aspects of sales process and touch points including: Formal meeting agendas, formal follow-up stating sequence of events and next steps in writing, and issue resolution in a timely fashion.

Formulates the winning proposals based on a cohesive strategy that leverages deep knowledge of industry, customer and BHGE product lines across fullstream.

Analyze market data and present findings and recommendations in a way that is easy and simple for management to make decisions and act quickly; Links analysis to overall business objectives and strategies.

Independently creates an effective digital engagement strategy that collects market knowledge and engages others; Develops processes to measure effectiveness of efforts in terms of using market knowledge to predict buying decisions.

Proactively identifies trends via data analysis and makes strategic recommendations as appropriate.

Manage account relationships to proactively identify and address client needs and converts competitive installs to BHGE solutions; Seen by client as strategic partner who brings values and solutions to address clients business needs.

Able to consistently lead the process to develop winnable strategies; Creatively uses resources to anticipate and solve problems, resulting in innovative solutions that result in customer and BHGE satisfaction, and finds alternative beyond the obvious.

Develops and executes integrated, multi-faceted communications that provide the audience with concise facts; Addresses business concerns and presents the implications of various alternatives; Presents in a manner that is compelling, engaging, and relevant to senior leadership and customers.

Qualifications/Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Marketing or related discipline

10+ years of software industry experience minimum with proven track record

Legal authorization to work in the South Africa or Nigeria or Angola is required. Final job location depends on candidate selected.

Must be willing to travel, depending on business requirements.

Must be willing to work out of an office located in South Africa or Nigeria or Angola

Desired Characteristics:

Strong interpersonal skills, including creativity and curiosity with the ability to effectively communicate and influence solution direction to both technical and non-technical audiences alike across all organizational levels

Proven track record of account management and sales success.

Understand the various financial instruments used by customers to conduct business.

Strong negotiation and sales leadership skills.

Prior experience selling contracts/ products with technical content of substantial value preferred.

Strong complex sales background at an enterprise software selling environment.

Able to consistently lead the process to develop winnable strategies; Creatively uses resources to anticipate and solve problems, resulting in innovative solutions that result in customer and BHGE satisfaction, and finds alternative beyond the obvious.

Develops and executes integrated, multi-faceted communications that provide the audience with concise facts; Addresses business concerns and presents the implications of various alternatives; Presents in a manner that is compelling, engaging, and relevant to senior leadership and customers.

Communicates effectively with multiple levels of a customer’s business; Understands where to have less interaction once high-level relationships have been established; Earns the trust of the customer executive managers while advancing through the ranks of low to mid-level managers; Possesses the ability to glean information from a variety of non-executive level stakeholders to spawn new conversations at the executive level.

Uncover and articulates critical success factors necessary for the customer to acquire, implement, and utilize a solution; Assists customer in identifying shortcomings, even when they could delay a commercial decision; Utilizes BHGE experts to propose creative ways for the customer to master the critical success factors and trends.

Establishes trust as an advisor to the client; Works collaboratively in pursuit of discovery to define a desired business outcome while also uncovering unknown business outcomes the client has not previously considered; Ensures that a plan is laid out to accomplish all outcomes.

Proactively identifies pipeline risks and develops mitigation plans; proactively share best practice to improve pipeline efficiency. Helps to develop sales team relationships with key contacts; Communicates pipeline issues to sales team; Identifies key issues with sales forecasts and focuses resources/ assistance where appropriate.

Able to take products, services, solution knowledge and connect them to customer objectives to develop differentiated opportunities.

