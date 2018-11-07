Ferguson MSc Scholarships for Africa and South America at Aston University in UK, 2019-2020

The School of Life & Health Sciences at Aston University is happy to announce Ferguson scholarships to students from Africa and South America for the 2019/20 academic year.

Aston University is a long established research-led University known for its world-class teaching quality and strong links to industry, government and commerce.For applicants from non-English speaking countries, it is necessary to have taken either the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL score of 101) or the British Council IELTS test- score of 6.5.

Scholarship Description

  • Applications Deadline: March 31, 2019
  • Course Level: Scholarships are available to pursue Postgraduate taught programs.
  • Study Subject: Ferguson scholarships are available to students applying to on campus postgraduate taught programmes including:
  1. MSc Cognitive Neuroscience
  2. MSc Drug Delivery
  3. MSc Pharmaceutical Sciences
  4. MSc Pharmacokinetics
  5. MSc Stem Cells & Regenerative Medicine.
  • Scholarship Award: If successful, you will have to contribute approximately £3,500 towards your MSc tuition fees.
  • Nationality: Scholarships are available for students from African or South American country.
  • Number of Scholarships: Nine scholarships are available.
  • Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria:

  • Hold a conditional or unconditional offer for one of the above courses
  • Be a national from an African or South American country
  • Hold a 2:1 degree or equivalent in a relevant subject for the course you are applying for
  • Be a self-funded student
  • Provide a strong personal statement when submitting your course application.

English Language Requirements: Non-native speakers of English are normally required to satisfy the following minimum English language requirements:

  • TOEFL IBT: 93 (23 in Writing, 19 in Speaking, 18 in Reading and 19 in Listening)
  • IELTS:   6.5 (6.0 in Writing Speaking, Reading and Listening).
  • Pearsons English language test: 63 with no less than 57 in each band.

Your test must have been taken no more than two years before the start date of your course.

For applicants from non-English speaking countries, it is necessary to have taken either the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) or the British Council IELTS test. However, if the Candidate holds a Bachelor or Master’s degree from a UK University, this requirement may be waived. Please contact the school for further information.

If you do not have a valid English language qualification this will be requested as a condition of any offer that is issued.

 

Application Procedure

How to Apply: If you wish to be considered for one of these scholarships and you meet the above eligibility criteria you will need to:

  • Submit an application for your chosen course via our online application form before the scholarship deadline (please see below)
  • You will then be automatically considered for this scholarship, and will be notified of the outcome via email.

Scholarship Link

