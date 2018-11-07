Ferguson MSc Scholarships for Africa and South America at Aston University in UK, 2019-2020

The School of Life & Health Sciences at Aston University is happy to announce Ferguson scholarships to students from Africa and South America for the 2019/20 academic year.

Aston University is a long established research-led University known for its world-class teaching quality and strong links to industry, government and commerce.

Scholarship Description

Applications Deadline: March 31, 2019

Course Level: Scholarships are available to pursue Postgraduate taught programs.

Study Subject: Ferguson scholarships are available to students applying to on campus postgraduate taught programmes including:

MSc Cognitive Neuroscience MSc Drug Delivery MSc Pharmaceutical Sciences MSc Pharmacokinetics MSc Stem Cells & Regenerative Medicine.

Scholarship Award: If successful, you will have to contribute approximately £3,500 towards your MSc tuition fees.

Nationality: Scholarships are available for students from African or South American country.

Number of Scholarships: Nine scholarships are available.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Hold a conditional or unconditional offer for one of the above courses

Be a national from an African or South American country

Hold a 2:1 degree or equivalent in a relevant subject for the course you are applying for

Be a self-funded student

Provide a strong personal statement when submitting your course application.

English Language Requirements: Non-native speakers of English are normally required to satisfy the following minimum English language requirements:

TOEFL IBT: 93 (23 in Writing, 19 in Speaking, 18 in Reading and 19 in Listening)

IELTS: 6.5 (6.0 in Writing Speaking, Reading and Listening).

Pearsons English language test: 63 with no less than 57 in each band.

Your test must have been taken no more than two years before the start date of your course.

For applicants from non-English speaking countries, it is necessary to have taken either the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) or the British Council IELTS test. However, if the Candidate holds a Bachelor or Master’s degree from a UK University, this requirement may be waived. Please contact the school for further information.

If you do not have a valid English language qualification this will be requested as a condition of any offer that is issued.

Application Procedure

How to Apply: If you wish to be considered for one of these scholarships and you meet the above eligibility criteria you will need to:

Submit an application for your chosen course via our online application form before the scholarship deadline (please see below)

You will then be automatically considered for this scholarship, and will be notified of the outcome via email.

