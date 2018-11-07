Ferguson MSc Scholarships for Africa and South America at Aston University in UK, 2019-2020
The School of Life & Health Sciences at Aston University is happy to announce Ferguson scholarships to students from Africa and South America for the 2019/20 academic year.
Aston University is a long established research-led University known for its world-class teaching quality and strong links to industry, government and commerce.For applicants from non-English speaking countries, it is necessary to have taken either the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL score of 101) or the British Council IELTS test- score of 6.5.
Scholarship Description
- Applications Deadline: March 31, 2019
- Course Level: Scholarships are available to pursue Postgraduate taught programs.
- Study Subject: Ferguson scholarships are available to students applying to on campus postgraduate taught programmes including:
- MSc Cognitive Neuroscience
- MSc Drug Delivery
- MSc Pharmaceutical Sciences
- MSc Pharmacokinetics
- MSc Stem Cells & Regenerative Medicine.
- Scholarship Award: If successful, you will have to contribute approximately £3,500 towards your MSc tuition fees.
- Nationality: Scholarships are available for students from African or South American country.
- Number of Scholarships: Nine scholarships are available.
- Scholarship can be taken in the UK
Eligibility for the Scholarship
Eligible Countries: Scholarships are available for students from African or South American country.
Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Hold a conditional or unconditional offer for one of the above courses
- Be a national from an African or South American country
- Hold a 2:1 degree or equivalent in a relevant subject for the course you are applying for
- Be a self-funded student
- Provide a strong personal statement when submitting your course application.
English Language Requirements: Non-native speakers of English are normally required to satisfy the following minimum English language requirements:
- TOEFL IBT: 93 (23 in Writing, 19 in Speaking, 18 in Reading and 19 in Listening)
- IELTS: 6.5 (6.0 in Writing Speaking, Reading and Listening).
- Pearsons English language test: 63 with no less than 57 in each band.
Your test must have been taken no more than two years before the start date of your course.
For applicants from non-English speaking countries, it is necessary to have taken either the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) or the British Council IELTS test. However, if the Candidate holds a Bachelor or Master’s degree from a UK University, this requirement may be waived. Please contact the school for further information.
If you do not have a valid English language qualification this will be requested as a condition of any offer that is issued.
Application Procedure
How to Apply: If you wish to be considered for one of these scholarships and you meet the above eligibility criteria you will need to:
- Submit an application for your chosen course via our online application form before the scholarship deadline (please see below)
- You will then be automatically considered for this scholarship, and will be notified of the outcome via email.
