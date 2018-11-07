CRUK Manchester Centre PhD Training Scheme Studentships at University of Manchester in UK, 2019

The new CRUK Manchester Centre PhD Training Scheme is now available to do research in a multidisciplinary environment. Applications from all nationalities are welcome.

These provide an exceptional opportunity for postgraduate researchers to develop a career in world-leading cancer research.The Faculty of Biology, Medicine and Health was formed in 2016 by bringing together the Faculty of Life Sciences and the Faculty of Medical and Human Sciences. This new, integrated structure enables us to deliver a truly translational approach to the life sciences, ensuring smooth research pathways – from pure discovery science through to clinical application and patient care.

Scholarship Description

Applications Deadline: November 30, 2018

Course Level: Fellowships and Studentships are available to pursue PhD research programs.

Study Subject: These provide an exceptional opportunity for postgraduate researchers to develop a career in world-leading cancer research.

Scholarship Award: Clinical research training fellowships

The fellowship covers:

Running costs; University tuition fees (at the UK/EU rate); An appropriate salary in line with the candidate’s current salary.

Non-clinical studentships

The studentships will cover:

Running costs;

University tuition fees (at the UK/EU rate);

An annual stipend (£19,000).

Nationality: Applications from all nationalities are welcome.

Number of Scholarships: Number of clinical and non-clinical studentships are available.

Scholarship can be taken in the UK

Eligibility for the Scholarship

Eligible Countries: Applications from all nationalities are welcome.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must meet the following criteria:

Check your eligibility based on which pathway you would like to apply for:

Clinical research training fellowships

These fellowships are usually three years in length, with the option to extend to four years under certain circumstances.

The fellowship covers:

Running costs;

University tuition fees (at the UK/EU rate);

An appropriate salary in line with the candidate’s current salary.

All applicants must:

Be post-registration clinicians and ideally have a specialist training post;

Have been resident and worked within the EEA (European Economic Area) for at least three years prior to application.

Non-clinical studentships

These studentships are four years in length and are aimed at applicants who are recent graduates or final year undergraduates.

The studentships will cover:

Running costs;

University tuition fees (at the UK/EU rate);

An annual stipend (£19,000).

Candidates must hold, or be about to obtain, a minimum upper second class (or equivalent) undergraduate degree in relevant subject. A related master’s degree would be an advantage.

Applications from all nationalities are welcome. However, international students must provide evidence they can cover the tuition fee difference (approximately £17,000 per annum).

We are pleased that the Department for Education has now confirmed that EU students applying for university places in England in 2019/20 will continue to be eligible for student loans and grants, and entitled to home fee status for the duration of their course, even past the point that the UK leaves the EU.

Therefore, students wishing to undertake a postgraduate research programme will be assigned the ‘home’ fee status for the duration of their programme.

English Language Requirements: For applicants whose first language is not English, or if you have not studied recently in the UK, you must supply an official IELTS or TOEFL transcript to support your application, or provide a date on which you will be taking a test. Please note the IELTS and TOEFL are only valid for two years.

If your IELTS or TOEFL expires before the start of your programme, you will need to take another official English test before we can issue you with a CAS for your visa application. This is a requirement of UKVI.

We require a minimum IELTS score of 6.5 overall or TOEFL (iBT) 90.

Each component of the English test should meet the minimum requirement of IELTS 5.5 in all components, TOEFL (iBT 22). For the writing component, we expect that you have achieved a minimum of 6.0 (IELTS).

For more information about English language, tests see English language requirements.

Application Procedure

How to Apply: If you wish to be considered for this CRUK Manchester Centre PhD Training Scheme and meet our eligibility criteria, you must complete a single online application.

Please follow our instructions on how to apply for this scheme.

Scholarship Link

(Visited 4 times, 3 visits today)