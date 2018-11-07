2019 Management Trainee Program at Union Bank – Apply Here

At Union Bank, we work with you to build an exciting professional career that matches prospects for our mutual prosperity.

We are relentless in the drive to maintain an environment which gives you the freedom to own your work, generate ground-breaking ideas and collaborate with like-minded partners to challenge the status quo and transform our business, operations, culture and productivity.Management Trainee Program

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationLagos

Job FieldBanking Graduate Jobs

Are you digitally savvy, daring, a team player and a groundbreaker? Can you thrive in a diverse workplace that requires innovation and collaboration?

We are looking for the best talent for our Management Trainee Programme. When you join us, you will get the opportunity to own your work, generate innovative ideas and collaborate with like-minded individuals to challenge the status quo and transform our business, operations, culture and productivity.

Requirements:

Not more than 26 years old by December 2018

Minimum of second class lower degree in any course from an accredited University

Must have completed NYSC.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Union Bank of Nigeria career website on www.unionbankng.com to apply

