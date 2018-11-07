2018 Food Concepts Plc Graduate Management Trainee Recruitment – Apply Here
Food Concepts Plc is a market leader in the West African food sector. We operate world-class, quick service restaurant (QSR) brands including 55 Chicken Republic outlets.
To facilitate backward and forward integration strategies, the group also comprised of Butterfield Bakery Nigeria (includes 9 plant bakeries) and Free Range Farms (a state-of-the-art poultry farm and poultry processing plant).Management Graduate Trainee
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
LocationRivers
Job FieldGraduate Jobs Manufacturing
Employment type: Permanent contract
Description
We are currently seeking to recruit talented, hardworking and motivated young graduates to fill the roles of a Restaurant Manager, Assistant Restaurant Manager and Shift Manager.
Minimum Qualifications
Should possess B.Sc/HND in any related field
Minimum of 2nd class lower division (B.Sc.) or Lower credit (HND)
Strong leadership, motivational and people skills.
Method of Application
Only candidates that reside in Port Harcourt and its environs would be contacted.
Interested and qualified? Go to Food Concepts Plc career website on foodconceptsplc.has-jobs.com to apply
