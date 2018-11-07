2018 Food Concepts Plc Graduate Management Trainee Recruitment – Apply Here

Food Concepts Plc is a market leader in the West African food sector. We operate world-class, quick service restaurant (QSR) brands including 55 Chicken Republic outlets.

To facilitate backward and forward integration strategies, the group also comprised of Butterfield Bakery Nigeria (includes 9 plant bakeries) and Free Range Farms (a state-of-the-art poultry farm and poultry processing plant).Management Graduate Trainee

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationRivers

Job FieldGraduate Jobs Manufacturing

Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers

Employment type: Permanent contract

Description

We are currently seeking to recruit talented, hardworking and motivated young graduates to fill the roles of a Restaurant Manager, Assistant Restaurant Manager and Shift Manager.

Minimum Qualifications

Should possess B.Sc/HND in any related field

Minimum of 2nd class lower division (B.Sc.) or Lower credit (HND)

Strong leadership, motivational and people skills.

Method of Application

Only candidates that reside in Port Harcourt and its environs would be contacted.

Interested and qualified? Go to Food Concepts Plc career website on foodconceptsplc.has-jobs.com to apply

