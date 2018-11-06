SPDC JV Regional LiveWIRE Nigeria Programme 2018- Apply Here

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), operator of the NNPC/Shell/Total/Agip Joint Venture (SPDC JV) announces the commencement of the:

Title: 2018 SPDC JV Regional LiveWIRE Nigeria ProgrammeAbout the Programme

LiveWIRE Nigeria is a youth enterprise development programme supported by the SPDC JV. The programme aims to inspire, encourage and support young people aged 18 – 35 to start their own business

The LiveWire Programme Objective

Enable youths to establish businesses by exposing them to business planning and management guideline and skills through the ‘become a Successful Business Owner’ course’

Provide business start-up grant for candidates with the best business plans.

Link successful candidates to third parties like financial institutions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Provide a volunteer mentoring programme for successful candidates.

Programme Content

Value Chain Workshop

Business start-up (how to access finance and technology)

Post start-up (mentoring and Market linkages)

Pre-start up:- Value and Organise Yourself (VOY)

Bright Ideas workshop

Business planning and management (become a successful business owner)

Requirements

Applications are invited from:

Male and female applicants from the south south region who: Are not in paid employment Have innovative business ideas Desire to own and manage a business Possess a University degree or HND in any discipline Have completed NYSC if within mandatory bracket Are resident in their states of origin



How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should:

Click here to apply

Or

You may also apply by sending an email to: info@livewire-nigeria.org stating:

Full Name;

State Of Origin

Community/ LGA

Date Of Birth

Email

Marital Status

Telephone Number

Residential Address

Educational Qualification

Subject Area

Type Of Business

Description Of Business

Years Of Experience

Disability (If Any)

Business Name

Cac Registration Details (If Any)

Business Address

Referees Name

Telephone Number And Address

Application Deadline 15th November, 2018.

Note: Shortlisted candidates will be contacted via email or SMS

