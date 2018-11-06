SPDC JV Regional LiveWIRE Nigeria Programme 2018- Apply Here

November 6, 2018   Jobs   No comments

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), operator of the NNPC/Shell/Total/Agip Joint Venture (SPDC JV) announces the commencement of the:

Title: 2018 SPDC JV Regional LiveWIRE Nigeria ProgrammeAbout the Programme

  • LiveWIRE Nigeria is a youth enterprise development programme supported by the SPDC JV. The programme aims to inspire, encourage and support young people aged 18 – 35 to start their own business

The LiveWire Programme Objective

  • Enable youths to establish businesses by exposing them to business planning and management guideline and skills through the ‘become a Successful Business Owner’ course’
  • Provide business start-up grant for candidates with the best business plans.
  • Link successful candidates to third parties like financial institutions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).
  • Provide a volunteer mentoring programme for successful candidates.

Programme Content

  • Value Chain Workshop
  • Business start-up (how to access finance and technology)
  • Post start-up (mentoring and Market linkages)
  • Pre-start up:- Value and Organise Yourself (VOY)
  • Bright Ideas workshop
  • Business planning and management (become a successful business owner)

Requirements
Applications are invited from:

  • Male and female applicants from the south south region who:
    • Are not in paid employment
    • Have innovative business ideas
    • Desire to own and manage a business
    • Possess a University degree or HND in any discipline
    • Have completed NYSC if within mandatory bracket
    • Are resident in their states of origin

How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply

Or

You may also apply by sending an email to: info@livewire-nigeria.org stating:

  • Full Name;
  • State Of Origin
  • Community/ LGA
  • Date Of Birth
  • Email
  • Marital Status
  • Telephone Number
  • Residential Address
  • Educational Qualification
  • Subject Area
  • Type Of Business
  • Description Of Business
  • Years Of Experience
  • Disability (If Any)
  • Business Name
  • Cac Registration Details (If Any)
  • Business Address
  • Referees Name
  • Telephone Number And Address

Application Deadline 15th November, 2018.

Note: Shortlisted candidates will be contacted via email or SMS

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *