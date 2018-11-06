SPDC JV Regional LiveWIRE Nigeria Programme 2018- Apply Here
The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC), operator of the NNPC/Shell/Total/Agip Joint Venture (SPDC JV) announces the commencement of the:
Title: 2018 SPDC JV Regional LiveWIRE Nigeria ProgrammeAbout the Programme
- LiveWIRE Nigeria is a youth enterprise development programme supported by the SPDC JV. The programme aims to inspire, encourage and support young people aged 18 – 35 to start their own business
The LiveWire Programme Objective
- Enable youths to establish businesses by exposing them to business planning and management guideline and skills through the ‘become a Successful Business Owner’ course’
- Provide business start-up grant for candidates with the best business plans.
- Link successful candidates to third parties like financial institutions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs).
- Provide a volunteer mentoring programme for successful candidates.
Programme Content
- Value Chain Workshop
- Business start-up (how to access finance and technology)
- Post start-up (mentoring and Market linkages)
- Pre-start up:- Value and Organise Yourself (VOY)
- Bright Ideas workshop
- Business planning and management (become a successful business owner)
Requirements
Applications are invited from:
- Male and female applicants from the south south region who:
- Are not in paid employment
- Have innovative business ideas
- Desire to own and manage a business
- Possess a University degree or HND in any discipline
- Have completed NYSC if within mandatory bracket
- Are resident in their states of origin
How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply
Or
You may also apply by sending an email to: info@livewire-nigeria.org stating:
- Full Name;
- State Of Origin
- Community/ LGA
- Date Of Birth
- Marital Status
- Telephone Number
- Residential Address
- Educational Qualification
- Subject Area
- Type Of Business
- Description Of Business
- Years Of Experience
- Disability (If Any)
- Business Name
- Cac Registration Details (If Any)
- Business Address
- Referees Name
- Telephone Number And Address
Application Deadline 15th November, 2018.
Note: Shortlisted candidates will be contacted via email or SMS
(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)
Leave a Reply