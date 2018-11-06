Sahara Group New Job Position Available – Apply Here
Sahara Group nutures businesses in the energy sector. These companies operate essentially within the energy industry and its associated sub-sectors. The Group consists of individuals, who are determined to make a positive impact on the business environment.
We are recruiting to fill the below position:Job Title: Sales & Marketing Officer
Location: Lagos
Purpose Statement
- This role entails marketing of products and increasing customer base. It involves being accountable and responsible for customer satisfaction, payment, invoicing, monitoring and reconciliation of customer accounts. It also involves building strong relationships with related stakeholders in the course of duty both internal and external.
- The Sales & marketing Supervisor is responsible for monitoring and guiding junior team members of the team and reporting business activities to the team.
Key Deliverables
- Ensure that the team’s collection of receivables is according to specified credit limit.
- Monitor delivery process to ensure that payments from customers are received as at when due.
- Process Sales & Marketing related internal approvals, invoices and other relevant paperwork.
- Attend to ad-hoc duties as advised by Line Manager
- Maintain proper & orderly documentation/filing for all internal &external clients
- Ensure daily, weekly and monthly report of sale and marketing activities in South West Region.
- Build up customer clientele base by constantly prospecting new customers and maintaining old ones.
- Keeping close watch on competitors activities, strategizing ground-breaking and reactionary plans
- Collate and analyze customer feedback and report same as Team Lead to Management.
- Develop opportunities in local and international market for Jet Fuel and work towards controlling total market share for Asharami Synergy.
- Develop reports on future trends and potentials to explore
- Ensure the team’s timely delivery of good quality products to customers
Minimum Qualification / Experience
- A proven degree in any relevant institution and a drive to succeed.
- Maximum of 3 years’ experience in sales/marketing role
Knowledge/Skills:
- Good communication skills (oral and written)
- Good use of Microsoft Office
- Good numeracy skills
- Good reporting skills
- Commercially & contractually astute
- Conscientious in approach to work
- Good interpersonal and people skill
Personality Traits:
- Good attitude and approach to work
- Good interpersonal and communication skills
- A team player with an international outlook and an ability to communicate effectively across boundaries.
How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Click here to apply
(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)
Leave a Reply