Sahara Group New Job Position Available – Apply Here

We are recruiting to fill the below position:Job Title: Sales & Marketing Officer

Location: Lagos



Purpose Statement

This role entails marketing of products and increasing customer base. It involves being accountable and responsible for customer satisfaction, payment, invoicing, monitoring and reconciliation of customer accounts. It also involves building strong relationships with related stakeholders in the course of duty both internal and external.

The Sales & marketing Supervisor is responsible for monitoring and guiding junior team members of the team and reporting business activities to the team.

Key Deliverables

Ensure that the team’s collection of receivables is according to specified credit limit.

Monitor delivery process to ensure that payments from customers are received as at when due.

Process Sales & Marketing related internal approvals, invoices and other relevant paperwork.

Attend to ad-hoc duties as advised by Line Manager

Maintain proper & orderly documentation/filing for all internal &external clients

Ensure daily, weekly and monthly report of sale and marketing activities in South West Region.

Build up customer clientele base by constantly prospecting new customers and maintaining old ones.

Keeping close watch on competitors activities, strategizing ground-breaking and reactionary plans

Collate and analyze customer feedback and report same as Team Lead to Management.

Develop opportunities in local and international market for Jet Fuel and work towards controlling total market share for Asharami Synergy.

Develop reports on future trends and potentials to explore

Ensure the team’s timely delivery of good quality products to customers

Minimum Qualification / Experience

A proven degree in any relevant institution and a drive to succeed.

Maximum of 3 years’ experience in sales/marketing role

Knowledge/Skills:

Good communication skills (oral and written)

Good use of Microsoft Office

Good numeracy skills

Good reporting skills

Commercially & contractually astute

Conscientious in approach to work

Good interpersonal and people skill

Personality Traits:

Good attitude and approach to work

Good interpersonal and communication skills

A team player with an international outlook and an ability to communicate effectively across boundaries.

