Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Career Openings [2 Positions]

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Energy Models Analyst

Job Code: 5.4.01

Location: Nigeria



Summary

The Energy Studies Department monitors, analyses and forecasts world energy developments in the medium and long term and reports thereon, in particular providing in-depth studies and reports on energy issues.

It monitors developments and undertakes specific studies on energy demand and production-related technology, assessing implications for OPEC.

It identifies and follows up key areas of energy-related emerging technologies and research and development (R&D), facilitates and supports planning and implementation of collaborative energy-related R&D programs of Member Countries, as well as identifies prospects for OPEC participation in major international R&D activities.

It carries out studies and reports on developments in the petroleum industry, providing effective tools for carrying out model-based studies of analyses and projections of energy supply/demand and downstream simulation.

It elaborates OPEC Long Term Strategy and monitors, analyses and reports on relevant national or regional policies (fiscal, energy, trade and environmental), assessing their impacts on energy markets.

Objective of Position

To ensure adequate development of the modeling capabilities of the Department and to supervise the development and maintenance of medium- to long-term modeling systems; to coordinate and be responsible for running the models; and to coordinate, carry out or contribute to studies based on a modeled approach.

Main Responsibilities

Ensures and supervises the development of medium- and long-term modeling systems made by the OPEC Secretariat or by outside consultants and to co-ordinate for running the models.

Ensures the maintenance of proper specifications of the models in use, keeps OPEC Secretariat methodologies continually under review and provides general guidelines for improving methodologies for the models in the Department.

Conducts or contributes to studies based on a modeled approach.

Responsible for defining the most reasonable raw input data for and running, modifying and updating the models in the Secretariat; estimating and re-specifying the equations of the models to increase their computational efficiency.

Studies and keeps abreast of other energy model efforts developed outside so as to keep OPEC methodologies continually under review.

Contributes to speeches, articles and presentations to internal meetings and international forums.

Carries out any other tasks assigned by the relevant superiors as pertain to his/her background, qualifications and position.

Required Competencies and Qualifications

Education:

University Degree in Economics, Statistics or Computational Modeling

Advanced Degree preferred

Work Experience:

University Degree: 8 years in the petroleum industry

Advanced Degree: 6 years

Training Specializations:

Energy modeling

Knowledge of latest developments in exploration/production (upstream), pipeline transportation, refining (downstream) and modeling

Broad knowledge of various phases of oil operations and energy related environmental issues an asset

Competencies:

Communication skills

Analytical skills

Presentation skills

Interpersonal skills

Customer service orientation

Initiative

Integrity

Language: English

Status and Benefits

Members of the Secretariat are international employees whose responsibilities are not national but exclusively international. In carrying out their functions they have to demonstrate the personal qualities expected of international employees such as integrity, independence and impartiality.

Job Title: Petroleum Trade & Transport Analyst

Job Code: 4.4.01

Location: Nigeria

Overview

Within the Research Division, the Petroleum Studies Department provides pertinent and reliable information and analyses in support of decision-making and policy-making in Member Countries.

It carries out research programs and studies on short-term petroleum market developments with the aim of issuing reports on a regular, as well as ad-hoc basis, highlighting important issues for their use and consideration.

It conducts regular forecasts, elaborates and analyses oil market scenarios and prepares and publishes reports on these findings.

It promotes OPEC’s views and technical analysis on short-term oil market developments to the industry at large and the general public via the OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report, as well as other reports, presentations and related pod casts.

And it prepares and contributes to reports to be submitted to the Economic Commission Board, the Board of Governors, etc., as well as papers for various OPEC publications.

Objective of Position

To study and analyse pertinent dimensions of international and regional trade in crude oil and oil products and to assess the short term impact of movements of freight rates, as well as to monitor and analyse developments in oil transportation; and to prepare consolidated reports thereon to the Governing Bodies.

Main Responsibilities

Studies and analyses volumes and structures of international and regional trade flows in crude and products.

Studies and analyses the impact of movements of freight rates.

Analyses the spot ship fixtures.

Follows up the impact of interregional trade movement on freight rate.

Studies regional crude oil sailing and its impact on freight rates.

Analyses fleet developments in terms of new deliveries and demolition and fleet age.

Follows the developments and prospective of pipeline capacities.

Follows and assesses short-term developments in the international petroleum industry.

Assesses the impact of emerging policies and regulations for environmental protection in various regions on fleet developments and freight rates.

Carries out any other tasks assigned by the relevant superiors as pertain to his/her background, qualifications and position.

Required Competencies and Qualifications

Education:

University Degree in Economics or Energy related fields

Advanced Degree preferred

Work Experience:

University Degree: 8 years

Advanced Degree: 6 years

Training Specializations:

Energy analysis

Oil and product transportation

Knowledge of oil market developments

Competencies:

Communication skills

Analytical skills

Presentation skills

Interpersonal skills

Customer service orientation

Initiative

Integrity

Language: English

Status and Benefits

The post is at grade E reporting to the Head of Petroleum Studies Department. The compensation package, including expatriate benefits, is commensurate with the level of the post.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates are requested to fill in a Résumé and an Application Form which can be received from their Country’s Governor (PDF) (See Nigeria address below) for OPEC or Click Here (Ms Word) to download Application Form. In order for applications to be considered, the application form and resume must reach the OPEC Secretariat through the relevant Governor not later than the closing date stated above.

NIGERIA COUNTRY GOVERNOR

Federal Republic of Nigeria

Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, MCIPR,

Group General Manager, International Energy Relations (GGM IER),

Governor for OPEC,

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation – NNPC,

Block D 10th Floor, Room 04, NNPC Towers

Abuja, Nigeria.

Application Deadline 30th November, 2018.

Note: Applicants must be nationals of Member Countries of OPEC and should not be older than 58 years.

