Leventis Foundation One-year Training Programme in Modern and Sustainable Agriculture (2018-2019) – Apply Here

The Leventis Foundation (Nigeria) is a charitable company dedicated to the training of farmers in modern and sustainable agricultural practices and rational use of natural resources.

Applications are invited for:Admission into One-year Training Programme in Modern and Sustainable Agriculture 2018/2019

Locations: FCT, Osun, Kaduna, Kano and Gombe

Project Summary/Objective

The Foundation has been running agricultural training for youths and farmers since 1987 and currently has six schools in different agro-ecological zones of Nigeria. The schools located in the FCT, Osun, Kaduna, Kano and Gombe states are co-financed by Leventis Foundation and the respective State Governments. All the schools offer training to young people (male and female) desirous of making a good career in farming. The comprehensive one-year training exposes the participants to several areas of agriculture and other farm businesses.

The objective of the training, which is FREE OF ALL COSTS, is to create in Nigeria, generations of committed young practical farmers who will act as a catalyst for an agricultural revolution in their communities.

Admission is open to both male and female candidates. Tuition and boarding (including feeding) are provided free of Charge for successful candidates throughout the duration of the course.

Admission Requirements

Applicants should fulfill the following conditions among others;

Pass both written and oral test prior to final selection.

Should demonstrate a perceivable interest in agriculture.

Proof of a farming background is an advantage.

Be physically fit

Ability to read and write in English (evidence of a minimum of Junior secondary school may be required).

Aged between 18 and 40 years old.

Other Information

In addition to the one-year training, all Leventis Foundation (Nigeria) schools offer a variety of vocational targeted short courses in several aspects of farming e.g. Poultry production, vegetable production, bee-keeping, honey production, fish farming, mushroom production e.t.c.

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward Application in their own handwriting including concrete information in respect of each of the above requirements together with a Letter signed by the chairman or secretary of the Candidate’s Local Government of origin, or an attestation letter from a Justice of Peace (JP), two (2) recent passport size photographs, three (3) references and photocopies of academic qualifications(s) or relevant documents should be forwarded to any of the addresses below, preferably, to the school of choice:

Leventis Foundation Osun State,

Agricultural Training School, Imo,

P.M.B. 5074, Ilesa,

Osun State.

Or

Leventis Foundation Kano State,

Agricultural Training School,

Panda, Albasu Local Government,

P.M.B. 3555, Kano,

Kano State.

Or

Leventis Foundation Kaduna State,

Agricultural Training School,

Dogon Dawa, Birini Gwari LG,

P.M.B 1047, Zaria,

Kaduna State.

Or

Leventis Foundation Gombe State,

Agricultural Training School,

Tumu, Akko Local Government,

Gombe State.

Or

Leventis Foundation FCT,

Agricultural Training School,

Yaba, Abaji Area Council,

P.M.B. 001, Abaji,

Abuja.

Or

The General Manager (technical and Training)

Leventis Foundation (Nigeria) Ltd/Gte,

No 2, Leventis Close, Central Business District,

P.O.Box 20351, Garki,

Abuja.

Application Deadline 30th November, 2018.

Screening/Examination 1st December, 2018.

Note

Screening/Examination comes up on Saturday 1st December 2018.

For further inquiries, please contact: Mrs. Janet Egbe-Owoicho, Leventis Foundation (Nigeria) Ltd/Gte; Email: leventisfoundation@gmail.com, Telephone: 0708 552 4233.

