International Scholarships At University Of Nottingham – Ningbo China

The University of Nottingham Ningbo China (UNNC) invites applications from International students who are looking to acquire a degree program within the Faculty of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences and Science and Engineering.

This scholarship program will cover the following:

Tuition fee

Monthly stipend (RMB4,500)

Medical insurance with designate providers

Application Deadline: 15th March 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: PhD

Eligible Field Of Study:

Faculty of Business Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences Faculty of Science and Engineering

Eligibility:

Applicants must have a first-class honours undergraduate degree or 65% and above for a Masters’ degree from a British university, or the equivalent from other institutions.

Applicants must meet the required English language proficiency for the relevant subject area. Please be advised that IELTS 6.5 (minimum 6.0 in any element) or its equivalent is required for FOSE Faculty scholarship.

Application Process: No separate application is required for applying for a scholarship but please make sure you quote the scholarship reference number in your PhD application form. It normally takes 5-6 weeks for a final decision to be made after the closing date. List of required documents can be found on the ‘ how to apply’ page

