International Scholarships At University Of Eastern Finland 2019 – Apply Here
The University Of Eastern Finland, Finland is pleased to announce the International scholarships which will be awarded to Individuals who are willing to pursue a degree program at the Institution.
The aim is that most students are employed by a Finnish ICT company when they graduate.
Application Deadline: 31st January 2019
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Postgraduate & Undergraduate
Value Of Scholarships: Either 100% or 80% of annual tuition
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be International students
- Applicants must be fluent in English Langauge
- Applicants must be applying to University Of Eastern Finland
- Applicants must have excellent grades
- Postgraduate Applicants must have a B.Sc. degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Communications Engineering or equivalent degree corresponding at least three years of full-time higher education academic studies (and equivalent of 180 ECTS credit units in the Finnish university system)
Application Process: Click Here To Begin Application
Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information
(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)
Leave a Reply