International Scholarships At University Of Eastern Finland 2019 – Apply Here

The University Of Eastern Finland, Finland is pleased to announce the International scholarships which will be awarded to Individuals who are willing to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

The aim is that most students are employed by a Finnish ICT company when they graduate.

Application Deadline: 31st January 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Postgraduate & Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships: Either 100% or 80% of annual tuition

Eligibility:

Applicants must be International students

Applicants must be fluent in English Langauge

Applicants must be applying to University Of Eastern Finland

Applicants must have excellent grades

Postgraduate Applicants must have a B.Sc. degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Communications Engineering or equivalent degree corresponding at least three years of full-time higher education academic studies (and equivalent of 180 ECTS credit units in the Finnish university system)

Application Process: Click Here To Begin Application

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)