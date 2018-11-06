International Scholarships At University Of Eastern Finland 2019 – Apply Here

The University Of Eastern Finland, Finland is pleased to announce the International scholarships which will be awarded to Individuals who are willing to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

The aim is that most students are employed by a Finnish ICT company when they graduate.

Application Deadline: 31st January 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Postgraduate & Undergraduate

Value Of Scholarships: Either 100% or 80% of annual tuition

Eligibility: 

  • Applicants must be International students
  • Applicants must be fluent in English Langauge 
  • Applicants must be applying to University Of Eastern Finland
  • Applicants must have excellent grades
  • Postgraduate Applicants must have a B.Sc. degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Communications Engineering or equivalent degree corresponding at least three years of full-time higher education academic studies (and equivalent of 180 ECTS credit units in the Finnish university system)

Application Process: Click Here To Begin Application

 

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

