Fully Funded Scholarships At Hong Kong School Of Business 2019

The Hong Kong School Of Business is offering the Fully Funded International Scholarship Program to International students who are willing to pursue a degree program at the Institution.

This scholarship program is created to nurture business leaders, bringing together highly talented and intellectually-motivated students from around the world to one of our selected taught postgraduate programmes.

Application Deadline: February to May 2019

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Postgraduate

Eligible Field Of Study: Scholarships are awarded to study Master of Accountancy, MSc in Applied Accounting and Finance, MSc in Applied Economics, MSc in Business Management, MSc in Corporate Governance and Compliance.

Value Of Scholarships: Full tuition fee waiver + allowance (HK$100,000 = ~US$12,800).

Eligibility:

Applicants must have a bachelors’ degree from a recognized tertiary institution

Applicants must have Proof of English proficiency by IELTS or TOEFL

Applicants must have good academic records

Application Process: Interested applicants are required to submit their application online to one of the 5 masters programmes listed above.

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information

