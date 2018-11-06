Allan & Nesta Ferguson Charitable Trust International Scholarships At University Of Sheffield, UK

The University of Sheffield in collaboration with the Allan and Nesta Ferguson Charitable Trust and the Sheffield Institute for International Development is offering A full tuition fee waiver scholarship program to individuals who wants to undergo a Masters degree program in the University.

This scholarship program is desgined to celebrate, promote and increase the volume of the work that we do to improve the lives of others through our international relationships, locally and abroad’

Application Deadline: 24th May 2019

Eligible Countries: Developing Countries

Type: Masters

Eligible Field Of Study:

MA Cities and Global Development

MA International Development

MSc in Environmental Change and International Development

MPH in International Development

MSc in International Social Change and Policy

MA Global and Political Economy

MA International Politics

MA in Social Research​

Value Of Scholarships: There are four scholarships available to academically strong individuals from developing countries. Each scholarship offers the following:

A full tuition fee waiver

Maintenance for University accommodation and a monthly stipend

Eligibility:

Applicants must hold an offer for one of the following courses to study at the University of Sheffield in 2018

Applicants must self-funded to receive this award, i.e. not funded by a research council, government, private enterprise, charity or any similar organisation.

Applicants must have completed their Bachelors degree program

Application Process: You will be automatically considered for the scholarship if you receive an offer to study one of the eligible courses and you are a national of, or permanently domiciled in, one of the eligible countries or territories.

Your course application will be assessed by a panel of academic judges to decide whether you will progress to the final stage of the application process.

Please use our postgraduate online application system to submit your application for an eligible course.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

