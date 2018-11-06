2.3 Billion Pieces Of Coins Worth N1.60b In Circulation – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed that a total of 2.3 billion Nigerian coins worth N1.60 billion were in circulation in the first six months of 2018.

In its Economic Report for the first half of 2018 released last week and obtained by Business Post, the apex bank said the coins comprise 1 kobo, 10 kobo, 25 kobo, 50 kobo, N1 and N2 denominations.

An analysis of the report by Business Post indicated that during the period under review, a total of 31.4 million pieces of the 1 kobo coin worth N3 million were in circulation.Also, 315.6 million pieces of the 10 kobo coin valued at N32 million were in circulation, 348.3 million pieces of the 25 kobo coin worth N87 million were in circulation, while 681.5 million pieces of the 50 kobo coin valued at N340 million were in circulation.

Furthermore, a total of 736.1 million pieces of the N1 coin worth N740 million were in circulation in the reviewed period, while 204.4 million pieces of the N2 coin valued at N410 million were also in circulation in H1 2018.

Also in the report, the central bank said a total of 5.6 billion pieces of banknotes valued at N1.899 trillion were in circulation in the first six months of this year, bringing the total value of Naira in circulation in the period under consideration to N1.9 trillion.

This represented an increase of 1.4 percent over the level in the corresponding period of 2017, reflecting increased economic activities and the expansionary fiscal policy of the government.

In value term, banknotes, increased by 1.4 percent, compared with the level in the first half of 2017, while coins remain unchanged.

In terms of composition, the combined volume of N5, N10, N20 and N50 banknotes, as share of total currency in circulation in the first half of 2018, decreased to 27.0 percent, from 30.4 percent in the first half of 2017.

Similarly, the value dropped to 1.8 percent, from 2.0 percent in the corresponding period of 2017.

At end-June 2018, the value of N200, N100, N20 and N10 banknotes in circulation rose by 7.2 percent, 70.8 percent, 6.8 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively.

However, the value of N1,000, N500, N50 and N5 denominations declined by 0.2 percent, 0.8 percent, 24.5 percent and 39.8 percent, respectively, compared with the levels in the first half of 2017.

The report said the N1,000 and N500 banknotes remained dominant with shares of 60.7 percent and 28.1 percent, respectively, in value terms in the first half of 2018.

