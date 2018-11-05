The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still brands.

At The Coca-Cola Company you can cultivate your career in a challenging and dynamic environment. We are the largest manufacturer and distributor of nonalcoholic drinks in the world-selling more than 1 billion drinks a day. Unlock your full potential with a future-focused company that is known and respected throughout the world.BU Finance Customer & Marketing Insights Manager

Job ID: R-20240

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Job Type: Full time

Job Level: 01. Regular

Position Overview

Constructs portfolio view of market opportunities regarding Marketing & Customer Investments and Productivity.

Drives thought leadership & builds collaborative business partnership with Business Unit Customer & Marketing Leadership, BU/Region Leadership Team and facilitates strategic decisions and tradeoffs across the System to assess Marketing & Customer investment opportunities & productivity initiatives through consumer, competitive and economic landscape

Serves as a consultant and subject matter expert to the Finance organization and Marketing & Customer Function by constructing portfolio view of market opportunities regarding Marketing & Customer Investments and Productivity.

Key Duties/Responsibilities

Provides a complete view of the value creation across the system through focus on Marketing & Customer investments and productivity:

Assesses customer investments, deals, identifies value creation opportunities for existing and potential customers, recommends programs and defines actions.

Supports customer leadership in management of BU wide strategic accounts, acquisition and negotiations

Reviews and assesses customer related contract commitments, Terms and Conditions of new customer agreements, understands implications and trade-offs and provides recommendations

Understands the impact of long-term shifts between channels, implications of investments and ensures contingencies in place to address threats and acceleration to capture opportunities

Assesses Retailer Out-of-Stock analysis and recommendations in cooperation with the Customer & Commercial Leadership function

Reviews, assesses Customer Pricing Analysis provided by analysts and submit to HQ

Understands external environment, key competitors, volume/value pool share, and reviews marketing research, beverage trends to identify marketing investment and M&A opportunities through the consumer, competitive and economic landscape and provide recommendations. Supports M&A opportunity mapping process within BU

Analyzes Marketing Productivity performance/trends and provide recommendations for productivity opportunities.

Reviews and assesses promotion analysis provided by analysts ; identifies opportunities and provides recommendations

Manages collaborative partnerships with BU/Region Stakeholders:

Manages discussions to facilitate strategic decisions and tradeoffs across the system to assess Customer & Marketing investment and productivity opportunities by partnering with BU/Region customer function.

Supports BU/Region customer function in customer negotiations regarding various initiatives.

Identifies and leverages Customer & Marketing strategies for multi- Region investments by partnering with BU/Region Marketing

Customizes Group System Financial Guidelines and ensures guidelines are applied within the Business Unit in all Regions and ensures Process Improvement and Standardization:

Customizes guidelines such as Investment KPIs, DMI Marketing Investment resource allocation, etc.

Acts as Process Owner for Finance Customer & Marketing Insights area and ensures standard processes are used and maintained within the BU

Team Development:

Manages feedback mechanisms for customer and marketing insights delivery performance, monitors stakeholder satisfaction as well as on-going action plans for improvement.

Builds diverse, inclusive teams and engages all members

Develops the next generation of leaders; coach, develop, mentor

Initiates strategies to engage and retain key talent

Seeks and act on feedback from others; continuously develops through learning and sharing with others

Builds capabilities through developing people, processes and culture

Motivates the teams to achieve individual and team objectives

Communication Complexities

Internal:

BU Finance Director – Functional Manager (advisory/problem solving, brain storming)

BU MI & CI Analysts (managing, leading, coaching)

RFM (service requests, issue management)

BU Marketing and Customer Insights Analysts (advisory, problems solving, issue management)

Associates within the Region Finance function (leadership, guidance, coaching)

Business Unit Marketing & Customer Director (partner, support)

Interaction with Group Marketing and Customer & Commercial (partner, support)

External:

Bottler Senior Management (Gain commitment to and execution of plans; pricing protocol; new launches, DME investment and funding; information sharing; accounts reconciliations)

Customers Senior Management (Gain commitment to and execution of plans; pricing protocol; new launches, DME investment and funding; information sharing; accounts reconciliations)

Analysis

This position will require extremely sophisticated and contemporary information management and superior analytic skills and expertise.

The individual must also possess exceptional project management, collaboration, organization, and managerial skills/capabilities; with the ability to multi-task, set priorities and meet deadlines

Since this is a new area, the job will need to develop new approaches to solve issues.

Judgment and Decision Making

Makes specific decisions on creating the structure for business cases, assigns resources in the system and establishes processes and routines.

Stewards the financial direction of the company by making recommendations to Business Unit Leaders (finance, marketing, customer functions) on resource allocation, system economics and franchise discussions that may significantly influence the landscape of the business.

Leads and implements significant change

Persuades, influences and negotiates goals & objectives, budgets, operational objectives, resource allocation at the department/Business Unit multiple functions/families/multiple entities

Drives a team-oriented culture that is committed to individual professional growth and growing Organizational Talent

Innovation

Takes a lead in adopting best practices and striving for continuous improvement

Plans and manages the changing market dynamics and incorporates in the business planning / strategy process.

Uses input from internal and external sources to promote leading edge solutions for adding value to the business.

Tests multiple scenarios against strategies to ensure maximum results

Provides strategic input to the leadership team and bottling partners on new product development and launches to ensure system profitability growth

Directs and encourages the environment to look to multiple sources to identify and reinforce leading practices.

Qualifications / Competencies / Skills

Strategic thinking

Influencing and negotiation skills

Analytical skills

Financial knowledge

Optimizing strategic relationships and networks

Attention to detail

Communicating effectively

Consumer focus

Judgments in decision making

Thinking systemically

Building value based relationships.

Additionally:

The ability to apply forecasting techniques and skills to develop and evaluate business goals and strategies, analyzing information to derive insights to financial results regarding strategic accounts and key customers.

The ability to collaborate with cross-functional peers to define optimization and required analysis and deliverables needed from them and ensure commitment on their calendar.

Provides excellent support to partners based on a deep understanding of their strategies and associated system implications.

Demonstrates adaptability in analyzing new ideas and making recommendations

Travel Requirements:

Minimum 20% travel is required through BU locations

Leadership Behaviors:

Drive Innovation: Generate new or unique solutions and embrace new ideas that help sustain our business(encompassing everything from continuous improvement to new product and package innovation).

Collaborate With System, Customers, and Other Stakeholders: Develop and leverage relationships with stakeholders to approximately stretch and impact the System (Company and Bottler).

Act Like An Owner: Deliver results, creating value for our Brands, our System, our customers, and key stakeholders.

Inspire Others: Inspire people to deliver our mission and 2020 Vision, demonstrate passion for the business and give people a reason to believe anything is possible.

Develop Self and Others: Develop self and support others’ development to achieve full potential.

Growth Behaviors:

Growth Mindset: Demonstrates curiosity. Welcomes failure as a learning opportunity.

Smart Risk: Makes bold decisions/recommendations.

Externally Focused: Understands the upstream and downstream implications of his/her work. Tracks and shares external trends, best practices or ideas.

Performance Driven and Accountable: Has high performance standards. Outperforms her/his peers.

Fast/Agile: Removes barriers to move faster. Experiments and adapts. Thrives under pressure and fast pace.

Empowered: Brings solutions instead of problems. Challenges the status quo. Has the courage to take an unpopular stance.

Additional Information

Leading a team of Customer Insights and Marketing Insights analysts providing services based on agreed deliverables between the BU and the Regions.

