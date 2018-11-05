Vacancy at the Coca-Cola Company – Apply Here
The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still brands.
At The Coca-Cola Company you can cultivate your career in a challenging and dynamic environment. We are the largest manufacturer and distributor of nonalcoholic drinks in the world-selling more than 1 billion drinks a day. Unlock your full potential with a future-focused company that is known and respected throughout the world.BU Finance Customer & Marketing Insights Manager
Job ID: R-20240
Location: Lagos, Nigeria
Job Type: Full time
Job Level: 01. Regular
Position Overview
Constructs portfolio view of market opportunities regarding Marketing & Customer Investments and Productivity.
Drives thought leadership & builds collaborative business partnership with Business Unit Customer & Marketing Leadership, BU/Region Leadership Team and facilitates strategic decisions and tradeoffs across the System to assess Marketing & Customer investment opportunities & productivity initiatives through consumer, competitive and economic landscape
Serves as a consultant and subject matter expert to the Finance organization and Marketing & Customer Function by constructing portfolio view of market opportunities regarding Marketing & Customer Investments and Productivity.
Key Duties/Responsibilities
Provides a complete view of the value creation across the system through focus on Marketing & Customer investments and productivity:
Assesses customer investments, deals, identifies value creation opportunities for existing and potential customers, recommends programs and defines actions.
Supports customer leadership in management of BU wide strategic accounts, acquisition and negotiations
Reviews and assesses customer related contract commitments, Terms and Conditions of new customer agreements, understands implications and trade-offs and provides recommendations
Understands the impact of long-term shifts between channels, implications of investments and ensures contingencies in place to address threats and acceleration to capture opportunities
Assesses Retailer Out-of-Stock analysis and recommendations in cooperation with the Customer & Commercial Leadership function
Reviews, assesses Customer Pricing Analysis provided by analysts and submit to HQ
Understands external environment, key competitors, volume/value pool share, and reviews marketing research, beverage trends to identify marketing investment and M&A opportunities through the consumer, competitive and economic landscape and provide recommendations. Supports M&A opportunity mapping process within BU
Analyzes Marketing Productivity performance/trends and provide recommendations for productivity opportunities.
Reviews and assesses promotion analysis provided by analysts ; identifies opportunities and provides recommendations
Manages collaborative partnerships with BU/Region Stakeholders:
Manages discussions to facilitate strategic decisions and tradeoffs across the system to assess Customer & Marketing investment and productivity opportunities by partnering with BU/Region customer function.
Supports BU/Region customer function in customer negotiations regarding various initiatives.
Identifies and leverages Customer & Marketing strategies for multi- Region investments by partnering with BU/Region Marketing
Customizes Group System Financial Guidelines and ensures guidelines are applied within the Business Unit in all Regions and ensures Process Improvement and Standardization:
Customizes guidelines such as Investment KPIs, DMI Marketing Investment resource allocation, etc.
Acts as Process Owner for Finance Customer & Marketing Insights area and ensures standard processes are used and maintained within the BU
Team Development:
Manages feedback mechanisms for customer and marketing insights delivery performance, monitors stakeholder satisfaction as well as on-going action plans for improvement.
Builds diverse, inclusive teams and engages all members
Develops the next generation of leaders; coach, develop, mentor
Initiates strategies to engage and retain key talent
Seeks and act on feedback from others; continuously develops through learning and sharing with others
Builds capabilities through developing people, processes and culture
Motivates the teams to achieve individual and team objectives
Communication Complexities
Internal:
BU Finance Director – Functional Manager (advisory/problem solving, brain storming)
BU MI & CI Analysts (managing, leading, coaching)
RFM (service requests, issue management)
BU Marketing and Customer Insights Analysts (advisory, problems solving, issue management)
Associates within the Region Finance function (leadership, guidance, coaching)
Business Unit Marketing & Customer Director (partner, support)
Interaction with Group Marketing and Customer & Commercial (partner, support)
External:
Bottler Senior Management (Gain commitment to and execution of plans; pricing protocol; new launches, DME investment and funding; information sharing; accounts reconciliations)
Customers Senior Management (Gain commitment to and execution of plans; pricing protocol; new launches, DME investment and funding; information sharing; accounts reconciliations)
Analysis
This position will require extremely sophisticated and contemporary information management and superior analytic skills and expertise.
The individual must also possess exceptional project management, collaboration, organization, and managerial skills/capabilities; with the ability to multi-task, set priorities and meet deadlines
Since this is a new area, the job will need to develop new approaches to solve issues.
Judgment and Decision Making
Makes specific decisions on creating the structure for business cases, assigns resources in the system and establishes processes and routines.
Stewards the financial direction of the company by making recommendations to Business Unit Leaders (finance, marketing, customer functions) on resource allocation, system economics and franchise discussions that may significantly influence the landscape of the business.
Leads and implements significant change
Persuades, influences and negotiates goals & objectives, budgets, operational objectives, resource allocation at the department/Business Unit multiple functions/families/multiple entities
Drives a team-oriented culture that is committed to individual professional growth and growing Organizational Talent
Innovation
Takes a lead in adopting best practices and striving for continuous improvement
Plans and manages the changing market dynamics and incorporates in the business planning / strategy process.
Uses input from internal and external sources to promote leading edge solutions for adding value to the business.
Tests multiple scenarios against strategies to ensure maximum results
Provides strategic input to the leadership team and bottling partners on new product development and launches to ensure system profitability growth
Directs and encourages the environment to look to multiple sources to identify and reinforce leading practices.
Qualifications / Competencies / Skills
Strategic thinking
Influencing and negotiation skills
Analytical skills
Financial knowledge
Optimizing strategic relationships and networks
Attention to detail
Communicating effectively
Consumer focus
Judgments in decision making
Thinking systemically
Building value based relationships.
Additionally:
The ability to apply forecasting techniques and skills to develop and evaluate business goals and strategies, analyzing information to derive insights to financial results regarding strategic accounts and key customers.
The ability to collaborate with cross-functional peers to define optimization and required analysis and deliverables needed from them and ensure commitment on their calendar.
Provides excellent support to partners based on a deep understanding of their strategies and associated system implications.
Demonstrates adaptability in analyzing new ideas and making recommendations
Travel Requirements:
Minimum 20% travel is required through BU locations
Leadership Behaviors:
Drive Innovation: Generate new or unique solutions and embrace new ideas that help sustain our business(encompassing everything from continuous improvement to new product and package innovation).
Collaborate With System, Customers, and Other Stakeholders: Develop and leverage relationships with stakeholders to approximately stretch and impact the System (Company and Bottler).
Act Like An Owner: Deliver results, creating value for our Brands, our System, our customers, and key stakeholders.
Inspire Others: Inspire people to deliver our mission and 2020 Vision, demonstrate passion for the business and give people a reason to believe anything is possible.
Develop Self and Others: Develop self and support others’ development to achieve full potential.
Growth Behaviors:
Growth Mindset: Demonstrates curiosity. Welcomes failure as a learning opportunity.
Smart Risk: Makes bold decisions/recommendations.
Externally Focused: Understands the upstream and downstream implications of his/her work. Tracks and shares external trends, best practices or ideas.
Performance Driven and Accountable: Has high performance standards. Outperforms her/his peers.
Fast/Agile: Removes barriers to move faster. Experiments and adapts. Thrives under pressure and fast pace.
Empowered: Brings solutions instead of problems. Challenges the status quo. Has the courage to take an unpopular stance.
Additional Information
Leading a team of Customer Insights and Marketing Insights analysts providing services based on agreed deliverables between the BU and the Regions.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified? Go to Coca-Cola career website on cocacola.appvault.com to apply
