Tiwa Savage has won the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMAs) in the Best African Act category.

The annual MTV EMA held last night at the expansive Bilbao Exhibition Center, Bilbao, Spain, amidst glitz and glamour, awarding music artistes around the globe in different categories.Tiwa was nominated alongside fellow Nigerian act, David Adeleke, aka Davido; South Africa’s Distruction Boyz and Shekinah; Kenya’s Nyashinski and Fally Ipupa from the DRC.

