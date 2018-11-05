See Full List Of Winners Of 2018 MTV Emas
The most nominated artist for the night was Camila Cabello who has six nominations and went home with four awards.
Below are the full list of winners from the award ceremony,BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
WINNER: Camila Cabello
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande — “no tears left to cry”
WINNER: Camila Cabello — “Havana” ft. Young Thug
Childish Gambino – “This Is America”
Lil Dicky — “Freaky Friday” ft. Chris Brown
The Carters — “APES**T”
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande — “no tears left to cry”
Bebe Rexha — “Meant To Be” ft. Florida Georgia Line
WINNER: Camila Cabello — “Havana” ft. Young Thug
Drake — “God’s Plan”
Post Malone — “rockstar” ft. 21 Savage
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
WINNER: Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes
BEST NEW
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
WINNER: Cardi B
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez
BEST GROUP
WINNER: BTS
5 Seconds of Summer
PRETTYMUCH
BEST LOOK
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Post Malone
BEST HIP HOP
Drake
Eminem
Migos
WINNER: Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST LIVE
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
WINNER: Shawn Mendes
The Carters
BEST ROCK
WINNER: 5 Seconds Of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Fall Out Boy
WINNER: Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Thirty Seconds To Mars
twenty one pilots
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
WINNER: Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BIGGEST FANS
WINNER: BTS
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST WORLD STAGE
Clean Bandit — MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
Charli XCX — MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
David Guetta — Trafalgar Square, UK 2017
Jason Derulo — Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Post Malone — Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Migos — Wireless Festival, UK 2018
J Cole — Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Nick Jonas — MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
WINNER: Alessia Cara — MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018
BEST PUSH
PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)
Why Don’t We (November 2017 )
WINNER: Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)
Bishop Briggs (January 2018)
Superorganism (February 2018)
Jessie Reyez (March 2018)
Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)
Lil Xan (May 2018)
Sigrid (June 2018)
Chloe x Halle (July 2018)
Bazzi (August 2018)
Jorja Smith (September 2018)
BEST U.S. ACT (BEST LOCAL ACT)
Ariana Grande
WINNER: Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
BEST AFRICAN ACT
Davido (Nigeria)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria) Winner
Distruction Boyz (South Africa)
Fally Ipupa (DRC)
Nyashinski (Kenya)
Shekinah (South Africa)
BEST CANADIAN ACT: Shawn Mendes (Winner)
BEST KOREAN ACT: Loona (Winner)
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT: Little Mix (Winner)
GLOBAL ICON: Janet Jackson
