Jubaili Bros a leading supplier of power solutions, serves its customers throughout the Middle East, Africa and Asia; with around 1500 international employees, deployed in 23 branches located in Lebanon, UAE, Nigeria, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Ghana, Qatar and Uganda & through an extensive dealer network.

Sales Engineer

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience5 – 7 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldEngineering / Technical

Key Responsibilities

To conduct sales, by reviewing sales and technical offers, organizing sales files, ensuring pricing accurately, and effectively communicating with the customers to understand their needs and efficiently coordinating internally, to deliver the right product and satisfy the customer’s needs.

Profile

Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering.

5-7 years experience in power generation or any related electromechanical field.

Strong communication and negotiation skills.

Team player and goal-oriented.

Strong leadership and time management skills.

Good command of English.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to Jubaili Bros Nigeria career website on www.linkedin.com to apply

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)