Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore, 47, is officially a mom after welcoming her first child into the world today. The reality star named her baby girl Brooklyn Doris Daly and she was born at 9:39 am weighing 5lbs 12oz.

Baby Brooklyn was born earlier than expected due to complications with the reality star’s pregnancy. On Saturday, Kenya took to Instagram to share a photo from her hospital bed.‘If you want to make God laugh have a plan… won’t be long now,’ she wrote in the caption. ‘Pray for us.’

Kenya is doing well and ‘Brooklyn is very alert and active,’ it’s been reported.

