Kate Wright has revealed her engagement ring from Rio Ferdinand for the first time and it’s enormous.

The whopping cushion-cut solitaire diamond is nestled on a platinum band encrusted with further diamonds.Keen to show off the sparkler she got a bright red manicure as she returned home from Abu Dhabi after announcing their engagement on Thursday.

And the former TOWIE star was met with another surprise as her future step-children held up balloons that read “she said yes” to mark the happy occasion.

“The cutest ever,” she wrote, sharing a picture on Instagram.

Returning from the glamorous capital of the United Arab Emirates, Kate initially shared a throwback post from their holiday but kept her ring finger hidden.

Earlier this week, former Manchester United star Rio proposed in style, going down on one knee on a helipad on the rooftop of the swish St. Regis Hotel in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

“The perfect end to our holiday… How could the answer not be yes,” Kate wrote on Instagram alongside a series of shots showing the romantic scenes.

