Finance Support Intern

Department: Finance

Job Category: Internship

Pay Band: Attachment

Post Duration: 6 months

Eligibility: Right to live and work in Nigeria

Duties and Responsibilities

Under the overall guidance of the Accountant, the intern(s) duties will include:

Scanning of invoices after due diligence has been performed by the Accountant

Proper filing of finance related documents such as scanned invoices and tax documents

Assist the Accountant in monthly tax remittance and filing

Assist the Accountant in carrying out pre-banking activities

Any other task as reasonably requested by the Accountant or Senior member of the Finance team

Learning and development opportunities for the intern:

General understanding of the work and mission of the British Council and how it contributes to the development of the Education system in Nigeria

Insight and hands-on experience in day-to-day Accounting systems and procedures

Becoming familiar with working in an International Organization and in a multicultural environment

Management and Support for the Role

The intern will report to Accountant based in Abuja.

S/he will be expected to work closely with other members of the Finance team and key internal stakeholders.

Requirements/Profile

Essential:

The ideal candidate should:

Be a recent graduate (graduated within the last 2 years) with excellent organizational skills and the ability to multitask

Have strong written and oral communication skills in English;

Be computer literate with a high degree of proficiency in the use of MS Word, MS Excel and PowerPoint.

Have an interest in Financial Accounting.

Desirable:

Experience in an Accounting role.

Remuneration

The intern will be paid equivalent N50,000 per month.

Method of Application

Important Note: This is a short-term intern position; intern roles are not a prelude to longer term employment with the organisation. If opportunities for further paid employment arise, these will be advertised and interns who apply will be considered against the same criteria as other applicants.

Interested and qualified? Go to British Council career website on jobs.britishcouncil.org to apply

