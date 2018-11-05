Career Opportunity at The British Council – Apply Here
The British Council is the world’s leading cultural relations organization and creates opportunities for people in the UK and worldwide to understand each other, to work together and learn from one another.
We see this as crucial to building secure, more prosperous and sustainable futures for us all. We build trust and understanding between different countries and cultures and develop strong international links that are of benefit to people in Britain and the rest of the world.Finance Support Intern
Job TypeFull Time
QualificationBA/BSc/HND
Experience2 years max
LocationAbuja
Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit Graduate Jobs Internships / Volunteering
Department: Finance
Job Category: Internship
Pay Band: Attachment
Post Duration: 6 months
Eligibility: Right to live and work in Nigeria
Duties and Responsibilities
Under the overall guidance of the Accountant, the intern(s) duties will include:
Scanning of invoices after due diligence has been performed by the Accountant
Proper filing of finance related documents such as scanned invoices and tax documents
Assist the Accountant in monthly tax remittance and filing
Assist the Accountant in carrying out pre-banking activities
Any other task as reasonably requested by the Accountant or Senior member of the Finance team
Learning and development opportunities for the intern:
General understanding of the work and mission of the British Council and how it contributes to the development of the Education system in Nigeria
Insight and hands-on experience in day-to-day Accounting systems and procedures
Becoming familiar with working in an International Organization and in a multicultural environment
Management and Support for the Role
The intern will report to Accountant based in Abuja.
S/he will be expected to work closely with other members of the Finance team and key internal stakeholders.
Requirements/Profile
Essential:
The ideal candidate should:
Be a recent graduate (graduated within the last 2 years) with excellent organizational skills and the ability to multitask
Have strong written and oral communication skills in English;
Be computer literate with a high degree of proficiency in the use of MS Word, MS Excel and PowerPoint.
Have an interest in Financial Accounting.
Desirable:
Experience in an Accounting role.
Remuneration
The intern will be paid equivalent N50,000 per month.
Method of Application
Important Note: This is a short-term intern position; intern roles are not a prelude to longer term employment with the organisation. If opportunities for further paid employment arise, these will be advertised and interns who apply will be considered against the same criteria as other applicants.
Interested and qualified? Go to British Council career website on jobs.britishcouncil.org to apply
Leave a Reply