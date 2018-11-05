MTN Nigeria – The leader in telecommunications in Nigeria, and a part of a diverse community in Africa and the Middle East, our brand is instantly recognisable.

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldICT / Computer

Job Description

To ensure the integrity/consistency of all the DT loaded in the Network.

To decide MTNN procedures, processes and routines for resource restoration that shall be invoked to ensure that resource configuration and / or resource quality problems are corrected according to prevailing requirements.

Draw up project plans for the team as required for all projects ensuring it align with approve cost.

Review the performance of individual team members and complete appraisals in accordance with the employee performance appraisal procedures and time schedules.

Coordinate and lead team during testing, acceptance and integration of new services into the network.

Take responsibility for DCG weekly and monthly reports.

Ensure integrity and consistency of all DT deployed in the Core Network.

Attend to all DT related faults on the network.

Use performance statistics on OPTIMA/FACTS to lead the team in achieving all KPIs.

Oversee the implementation of all SRCs within set KPIs.

Ensure a change control process for all data scripts is produced and maintained.

Maintain a good relationship between all network related sections, customers and product suppliers

Coach and train direct reports to ensure understanding of the objectives and goals of the department, awareness of set targets/requirements and increase product knowledge as well as identify developmental opportunities for team members.

Oversee and coordinate all technical activities, activities of direct reports and ensure all transactions and administrative documentation is recorded and available for business use.

Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Foster active collaboration and relationships with employees across all levels and divisions in line with MTN’s VB and values.

Drive Knowledge Management and Best Practice Sharing within own Unit/Department/Division/Enterprise-wide as required.

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Overtime work and long shifts may be required from time to time

Experience & Training

Education:

Fluent in English

First degree in Electrical/Electronics or Communication Engineering

Experience:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in an area of specialisation; with experience in supervising others

Experience working in a medium organization

Hands-on experience in switching operations in a GSM Environment

Experience of Data Transcript in an AXE 10 environment.

Training:

GSM data transcript

GSM MSC/VLR/HLR Operations

AXE Intelligent network overview

GSM advanced system techniques

BSC Operations

MGW Operations and Configuration

WCDMA

Minimum qualification:

BA, BEd, BSc, BEng or HND

Manager, Budget & Financial Control

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience6 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit

Job Description

Ensure proper expenditure management and tracking, also ensure that functional and effective systems and procedures for expenditure management and budget control are in place.

Support the Shareholder return strategy by developing and implementing Information Systems Processes that are aligned to achieving all elements on the business score card. (I.e. Grow Market Share, Grow ICT & Data Revenue, Increase EBITDA margins, Assure Revenue, CAPEX Returns Management and Net Subscriber Additions).

Participate in the review of Business Processes (headcount, process optimisation, etc.), to drive efficiency gains to ensure at least 5% reduction in Divisional budget year-on-year.

Manage departmental budgeting and control

Manage annual budget preparation and ensure proper financial control for the department.

Manage all departmental general ledger accounts and supervise reconciliation with both finance and vendors.

Serve the Division’s internal customers and provide solutions to improve the customer experience.

Strategic Partnerships with MTNN leadership team to drive awareness on expected behaviours and impact on non-compliance on bottom line results and company image/reputation.

Drive planned strategy for the successful delivery of MTN Group and MTNN transformation initiatives focusing on Customer centricity, including Perfect 10 Project.

Drive an increase in MTNN’s Net Promoter Score.

Network and build solid relationships with internal units and relevant third parties (e.g. strategic investors, technical and finance partners, business consultants etc.) and develop a close working relationship with relevant information sources to provide an integrated service.

Maintain effective working relationships with internal and external suppliers.

Coordinate, coach and influence external partners and essential support departments across MTNN’s business units to deliver a seamless pre-sales and post-sales service experience.

Manage contracts with suppliers/vendors

Build and manage vendor relationships.

Provide financial support to the department and advice Chief Information Officer on any finance related issues.

Develop, implement and maintain financial Processes, Policies and Procedures for the department.

Develop and maintain a system to track all assets owned by the department.

Prepare/compile agreed periodic activity and performance reports for the attention of management.

Develop forecasts to finance for cash, accruals for unpaid duties and vendor invoices in the department (remove unpaid duties).

Guide the implementation of financial policies, processes and procedures to ensure compliance with GAAP requirements and MTNN accounting policies.

Ensure development and implementation of functional and effective systems and procedures for expenditure management and control.

Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Coach and train the team to ensure understanding of the objectives and goals of the department, awareness of set targets/requirements and regularly review their training needs.

Review performance of individual team members and complete appraisals in accordance with the employee performance appraisal procedures and time schedules.

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Experience & Training

Education:

First degree in Accounting or related field

Fluent in English

Professional accounting qualification

Experience:

Minimum 6 years’ experience which includes:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in an area of specialisation; with experience in supervising/managing others

Experience working in a medium to large organization

Management accounting experience

Hands on experience in a finance function preferably in a multinational organization

Training:

Finance and budget related training

Minimum qualification:

BA, BEd, BSc or HND

Advisor, Treasury Deals-Fixed Income (Supervisory)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit

Employment status: Permanent

Job Description

To perform and manage treasury related analysis to ensure that there is efficient management of liquidity, optimal bank transaction and investments, and compliance to funding contractual obligations by MTNN

Query and verify all General Ledger balances relating to bank accounts, performing first review and recommendation of bank proposals before further review by Treasury Manager.

Collate daily bank indicative quotes for investment placements to aid investment decisions made by Treasury, ensuring that escalated compliance issues and complaints relating to the banking SLAs are followed up.

Collate and analyse data on cash movements, exchange rate movements, bank charges, interest rates, lending rates and placements, ensuring that payments, repayments, interest payments and underwriting fees are effected as per mandate

Monitor cash sweeps from the various sub accounts to main accounts plus other transfers, liaising with MTNN banks on immediate service issues.

Implement tools for corporate cash management, evaluating banks and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Collate information on economic conditions, the financial climate and changes in corporate requirements, carrying out ratio analysis on banks and data on risk ratings and exposure limits.

Prepare management reports on market, competitor and general intelligence that impact the business, maintaining Treasury records and audit trail in strict compliance to MTNN policies and procedures.

Monitor all contracts binding MTNN with relation to the MTNN funding.

Conduct research and compile data and benchmarking for Treasury

Assist in implementing new business processes within all the MTNN Treasury functions

Implement systems for the efficient administration of Treasury

Provide support to the business units requiring assistance in Treasury matters, implementing Treasury policies, processes, and procedures.

Interface with Finance Team to generate better performance and effective use of working capital

Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Foster active collaboration and relationships with employees across all levels and divisions in line with MTN’s VB and values.

Job Condition:

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Open plan office.

Requirements, Experience & Training Education

First degree in Accounting, Economics or any other related discipline

Fluent in English

Part qualification/membership in a professional accounting association (ACA, ACCA, ACMA)

Experience:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in an area of specialisation; with experience working with others

Experience working in a medium organization

Experience in financial environment in Treasury, Banking or in FMCG environment.

Familiarity with good accounting practices and the Nigerian policy environment.

Extensive bank reconciliation experience

Up-to-date knowledge of the money and capital markets.

Training:

Treasury Management and Financial Modelling

Understanding of IFRS

Microsoft Office products.

Minimum qualification

BA, BSc, HND or BEd.

Engineer – Core Network Planning (Supervisory)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 – 7 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldICT / Computer

Job Description

Responsible for planning, designing and optimization of Core Network platforms.

To ensure prompt provisioning of Network GSM NSS elements capacity, protocols and features.

Ensure value created by optimizing business projects/activities by resolving issues with vendors

Carry out an effective technical feasibility studies and impact analysis for new features and services within the core environment.

Evaluate the functionality and relevance of new NSS/OSS software and ensure that MTNN takes full advantage of all advanced features made available in new software release.

Identify new software requirements and participate in the specification of all custom software tools.

Supervise and justify the timely provisioning of Network capacity for all the GSM NSS elements, features, protocols.

Supervise the network architecture and topology planning strategies that best serves the growth of the core network in terms of traffic, subscribers and value added service capacity.

Investigate into technical topics related to core network design and performance, such as new types of hardware, new design methodologies, impact of new technologies (GPRS, EDGE, WIMAX, and SIGTRAN).

Supervise and maintain processes for Tele-Traffic analysis, network modelling, Hardware dimensioning.

Provide and support end-to-end integration and input requirements for deployment of new Nodes.

Ensure that P-Load is not above recommended level, and planning a de-load strategy in situation of high P-Load and maintain other Network KPIs ensuring they are within acceptable limits.

Intervene in the prioritization of network element deliverables in line with network capacity requirements

Ensure that statistics related to Network KPIs are being generated and OSS reflects the actual Live Nodes on the Network.

Maintain good working relationship with all network departments and all associated parties within the company and externally

Liaise with DCG to ensure timely implementation of SRCs to support optimization effort as well as maintain key vendor relationship.

Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Foster active collaboration and relationships with employees across all levels and divisions in line with MTN’s VB and values.

Set objectives for each team member and monitor performance based on set objectives

Job Condition

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

National travel and a valid driver’s license

Experience & Training

Education:

B.Sc. Electrical/Electronics (Telecommunications) or equivalent.

Experience:

3-7years experience in GSM environment, with emphasis on CN operations and planning

Experience at interfacing with Vendors and Equipment Suppliers

Experience in multi-vendor network operations

Experience at interpreting and aligning different vendors’ Network/Product roadmap towards delivering MTN’s business goals

Experience in Project Management Methodology.

Training:

Management trainings

New technologies seminar / training

GSM / 3G conferences and workshops

MTN NWG Africa seminars /workshops

Minimum qualification:

BA, BEd, BEng, BSc, BTech or HND.

Engineer – BTS Field & Radio HLS (Supervisory)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 – 7 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldICT / Computer

Job Description

To support MTN Radio network with respect to test equipment, technical support and equipment evaluation.

To provide 2nd and 3rd line support on radio network and national radio operations functions with respect to maintenance procedures, standards and Audits.

Ensure value created by optimising business projects/activities by resolving issues with vendors and permanent resolution and analyse trend of radio related fault, identifying internal and external interference sources

Plan and monitor base station expansion as well as re-configuration is carried out according to schedule and with minimal distortion to service quality.

Develop skill of Radio Support and Implementation Engineers by providing necessary informal guidance and on-the-job/in-house training.

Evaluate, test and coordinate:

New radio equipment,

Configurations,

Software releases

Peripheral Equipment, and

Calibration and repair of Test Equipment

Carry out random routine site maintenance/performance checks to ensure integrity of MTN Nigeria’s assets and to ensure that maintenance work meet MTN Nigeria’s specification.

Provide auditing and mentorship to regional radio support staff in order to ensure that the right procedures are understood and adhered to.

Assist Engineers (Optimization and Implementation) with resolution of complex and related emergency faults.

Resolve all escalated Trouble Tickets within the Mean Time to Repair (MTTR) and escalate unresolved Trouble Tickets to 3rd line Support (Vendor/Supplier) and follow up for prompt resolution.

Escalate radio related faults that cannot be resolved to vendors for further investigation and permanent resolution and analyse trend of radio related fault, identifying internal and external interference sources.

Update radio HLS activity and Tools/Test Equipment database.

Maintain good working relationship between network operations department and all associated parties within the company and externally

Communicate and ensure understanding of technology updates and distribute new software and usage instruction to relevant staff.

Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Foster active collaboration and relationships with employees across all levels and divisions in line with MTN’s VB and values.

Job Condition:

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

National travel and a valid driver’s license

Experience & Training

Education:

Fluent in English

First degree or equivalent in Computer Science or any related Field.

Experience:

3-7 years’ experience in an area of specialisation; with experience working with others

Experience working in a medium organization

Radio & BTS experience with a GSM or Wireless Telecomm operator

Experience in transmission, Radio frequency propagation and radio planning is essential

Radio/Micro Wave equipment installation and maintenance.

Training:

GSM Systems

BSS of Ericsson Equipment

BSS of Huawei equipment

Digital radio transmission to STM1 level

Multiplexing equipment

Minimum Qualification

BA, B.Eng, B.Sc, B.Tech or HND.

Accountant – Site Maintenance (Supervisory)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 – 7 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit

Job Description

Responsible for robust datamining, analysis and reporting of all site lease activities

Develop and maintain site database and continuously ensure reliability of the database system

Reconcile all RFI sites in the lease tool for completeness and accuracy of monthly Accruals.

Calculate and update the escalated prices in the lease tool.

Ensure all applicable exchange rates are duly captured in the lease tool.

Provide monthly report on sites RFI not yet integrated.

Provide other financial analysis as may be required.

Need for high level of sound judgment and discretion

Receive information from stakeholders and process it accordingly

Monthly computations of NWD NCAA and OEM’s schedules for Opex accruals tracking of the tower providers requisition and analysis of other Opex requisition internal commitment.

Prompt resolution of internal and external customer query with other departments

Prepare monthly schedules for site additions, decommissioning and recommissioning.

Provide accurate data for monthly accruals

To investigate and resolve all stakeholders concerns.

Contribute towards improvement of controls related to accounting for network towers/sites

To participate in the month end closing activities.

To oversee the administrative and operational activities of MTNN sites.

Update and maintain the sites register on the lease tool database for MTNN

Properly account for sites based on contracts with Tower providers and MTN policies, processes and procedures

To ensure that the day to day update of sites (RFI and Integration) are captured live on the lease tool.

Prepare monthly site and payment reconciliation statement with Tower providers

Analyze all site transactions for accuracy and completeness in line with relevant IAS and local GAAP

Site Database Management. Co-Ordinate Daily update of all site activities (RFI, Integration, Decommissioning, consolidation, etc.)

Implementation and control of site management, manipulation and reporting activities

Development of new features in lease tools, based on Business requirements.

Conduct training intervention on lease tools for staff nationwide. (as need arises)

Control Database User Rights & privileges, and data availability for the company

Management of Data extracts and uploads on all databases. For analytical purpose.

Developing ad hoc reporting templates for analytic purpose.

Ensure site count in the lease tool conform to MTN board approvals for the year.

Ensure Archiving of Reports and Daily Database Backup.

Ensure 24×7 database availability, with minimum downtime.

Supervise implementation of Approved site build Change Request (CR) as it affects RFI, integration, decommissioning and relocations.

Ensure duly approved RFI, integrated, decommissioning and relocated sites are uploaded into the lease tool.

Ensure that the monthly RFI/ integrated/decommissioned/relocated site reports undergo the APPROVED business reporting process.

Collect, analyze, interpret and summarize data to generate statistical and analytical reports

Maintain records of research methods and results and back up all databases

Research new database development requirements and produce model based on the requirements

Maintain database links to ensure they are functioning properly

Liaise with all internal stakeholders to ensure all processes are dully followed & adequate documentation are carried out.

Effectively manage all external stakeholders

Ensure end to end maintenance of the lease tool

Timely reconciliation of RFI/Integrated/Decommissioning/Relocated sites

Provide accurate data for monthly accruals

End to end monitoring and update of TowerCo’s information and payment

Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Foster active collaboration and relationships with employees across all levels and divisions in line with MTN’s VB and values.

Job Condition:

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Experience & Training

Education:

First degree in any related discipline

Fluent in English

Professional Accounting Qualification

Experience:

3-7years experience in an area of specialisation; with experience working with others

Experience in a similar/ related function

Experience working in a medium organization

Training:

Use of Microsoft Office Tools

Creative thinking

Minimum Qualification

BA, BSc or HND

Manager, New Ventures

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience6 – 13 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial

Job Description

Enable the creation of new revenue opportunities for MTN Nigeria through venturing and business model innovation.

Drive commercial viability of emerging technologies to be market ready within the MTNN Context.

Support the Shareholder return strategy by developing and implementing Transformation Office processes that are aligned to achieving all elements on the business score card. (I.e. Grow Market Share, Grow ICT & Data Revenue, Increase EBITDA margins, Assure Revenue, CAPEX Returns Management and Net Subscriber Additions).

Draw up financial statements based on well articulated assumptions & define learning agenda for businesses in incubation.

Manage the preparation of the monthly financial reports for venture entities in collaboration with the internal/group finance teams Accountability for the financial health of a portfolio of strategic ventures producing financial reports, analyze everyday financial activities and subsequently provide advice and guidance to upper management on future financial plans.

Strategic Partnerships with MTNN leadership team to drive awareness on expected behaviors and impact on non-compliance on bottom line results and company image/reputation.

Drive planned strategy for the successful delivery of MTN Group and MTNN transformation initiatives focusing on BRIGHT Strategy.

Drive an increase in MTNN’s Net Promoter Score.

Stay abreast of technology waves and customer insights related to content, multimedia and portal services

Prepare and give business reviews to the senior innovation leadership regarding progress on and impediments to achieving operational objectives

Collaborating with internal stakeholder teams to take an idea from concept to production following the MTNN Innovation lifecycle.

Execute the strategic innovation and venture development plan while working with key internal stakeholders (e.g., Finance teams, technology, legal, customer support, sales, etc.).

Facilitate legal, accounting, insurance, technical decisions and resource allocations;

Work with internal and external networked resources to develop strategies that facilitate venture creation and commercialization

Stay abreast of all changes in financial regulations, legislation and trends in the markets and around the world that has any immediate or indirect impact on the organization and its operations

Support the customer centered innovation by generating compelling value propositions and creation of minimum viable prototypes.

Create business model options & identify critical unknowns. Stochastically model the impact of those unknowns on the desired business outcome.

Design & conduct “minimum viable prototype” based “with market” experiments to gain more certainty around chosen business model.

Strengthen the business model development practice

Identify emerging technologies and companies of interest to MTNN for early, mid, and late stage investments

Oversee all venture operations

Assessment of new business ventures using the MTNN TELOOPS framework, assessment of competitive landscape, formulation of business case, defining target markets, and a Minimum Viable Product

Guide technology development work by working with subject matter experts & external vendors/partners.

Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Coach and train the team to ensure understanding of the objectives and goals of the department, awareness of set targets/requirements and regularly review their training needs.

Review performance of individual team members and complete appraisals in accordance with the employee performance appraisal procedures and time schedules.

Identify training requirements of team members, develop program to address knowledge gaps and to enrich knowledge repository within the department.

Job Condition:

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

Open plan office.

Requirements, Experience, Training & Education

Education:

A First degree in relevant discipline

MBA, MSc or equivalent will be desirable

One of the following expertise or experience also desirable:

Financial management, CIMA, CFA, CIM, Risk qualifications

Emerging Technology certifications (e.g. blockchain, cloud, Mobile etc.

Legal or Contract risk management

Strategic Alliance management

Data as a Service monetisation.

Experience:

6-13 years working experience

At least one of the following further experience would be a strong advantage:

Experience directly leading a commercial SBU in a digital or financial services environment

Commercial legal competence and contract risk management

A significant exposure to Software design and development or VAS Engineering experience building interfaces and integrating 3rd party services

An understanding of the process for developing or implementing products and propositions within a financial services or Telecoms environment

Extensive Business Intelligence (Insights, predictive analytics and Big Data) experience. A grasp of an enterprise technology environment and its primary platforms and integration requirements (or similar such enterprise architecture synonymous with financial services environment).

Minimum qualification

BA, BEd, BEng or BSc.

Senior Manager, Finance Services & Control Budget

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience9 – 17 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldFinance / Accounting / Audit

Job Description

Finance Business Partnering-Finance

To provide overall management, guidance, support and reporting of financial activities including OPEX and CAPEX for all Divisions apart from Network Group and S&D.

Support the Shareholder return strategy by developing and implementing the Division’s processes that are aligned to achieving all elements on the business score card. (I.e. Grow Market Share, Grow ICT & Data Revenue, Increase EBITDA margins, Assure Revenue, CAPEX Returns Management and Net Subscriber Additions).

Participate in the review of Business Processes (headcount, process optimization, OPEX, CAPEX requirements etc), to drive efficiency and gains to ensure savings on Divisional budget year-on-year.

Participate in Contract negotiations to reduce cost and drive MTNN Value Creation Philosophy.

Serve MTNN’s customers and provide solutions to improve the customer experience.

Drive an increase in MTNN’s Net Promoter Score

Strategic Partnerships with MTNN leadership team to drive awareness on expected financial behaviors and impact of non-compliance on bottom line, business performance and company image/reputation.

Drive planned strategy for the successful delivery of MTN Group and MTNN transformation initiatives focusing on Customer centricity, including Perfect 10 Project.

Partner with MTNN’s Ecosystem Partners to deliver business value.

Collaborate with other business units in the development of business models for use in MTNN and develop measurement strategies to support ongoing strategy development and project optimization.

Network and build solid relationships with internal units and relevant third parties (e.g. strategic investors, technical and finance partners, business consultants etc.) and develop a close working relationship with relevant information sources to provide an integrated service.

Develop short and long-term business strategy for all Divisions, administering all financial/business planning and resource development supports for them.

Develop MTNN quarterly forecast, annual business plan and other strategic plans of the company, representing MTNN’s performance report to the top management and senior stakeholders.

acilitate the entire budget and business plan process for MTNN, ensuring adherence to standard format and guidelines

Develop and perform special projects financial modeling and analysis and make appropriate recommendations.

Develop and implement tools, systems and processes for effective financial control.

Provide leadership and manage the Finance Shared Service team, participating in all Divisional high-level decision-making management meetings.

Act as interface with Finance Department, the board and stakeholders, external/internal parties, on submission and release of budgets and Divisional financial activities.

Develop and provide guidelines to all the Divisions to effectively manage and control expenditure.

Provide input in the negotiation of all commercial requirements for Divisional suppliers’ agreement.

Drive and coordinate cost savings ideas/ initiatives and projects for Divisions

Prepare and present Divisional financial management activities, OPEX and CAPEX reports, providing effective management information for decision making.

Coach and train Finance Shared Service team to ensure understanding of the objectives and goals of the department, awareness of set target/requirement and regularly review their training needs

Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Review the performance of individual team members and complete appraisals in accordance with the employee performance appraisal procedures and time schedules.

Build capacity in the team through job rotations, project participation and other levers of Yello career

Job condition:

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

International and Local travels as required

Experience & Training

Education:

Fluent in English and language of country preferable

First degree in Accounting/Economics or related area of study

A professional accounting qualification (ACA, ACCA, CIMA)

MBA is desirable

Experience:

9 – 17 years industry-relevant work experience including:

Manager track record of 3 to 5 years

Worked across diverse cultures and geographies advantageous

Experience in implementation of financial systems improvement initiatives

Experience in developing and enhancing operational systems and controls to meet existing and future business requirements

Training:

Leadership development programme

Basic GSM overview training

Strategy development and implementation

Minimum qualification

BA, BSc or HND

Engineer, Fiber Support (Supervisory)

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience3 – 7 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldICT / Computer

Job Description

To perform high level technical support functions on all MTNN Fibre transmission media at the Switch and Transmission sites

Initiate and supervise preventive maintenance on optical fiber infrastructure network and carry out planned works on the fiber infrastructure for network optimization and improvement.

Manage and administer NQMS Server, remote test units and software.

Guarantee availability/ Quality of Service of fiber infrastructure and DWDM equipments, react, and rectify all emergency faults within the Service Level Agreement.

Validate optical infrastructure deployment plans as well as asses resource requirement s for MTNN according to set standard.

Conduct quarterly vendor/contractor performance assessment/audit in order to identify issues and improve performance.

Generate optical infrastructure Transmission Performance Reports and compile DWDM performance and trending.

Conduct acceptance test on new fiber infrastructure and DWDM equipment.

Participate in the execution of special projects as may be required.

Manage contractors/vendor Service Level Agreements in order to ensure compliance to MTNN guidelines and procedures as it relates to fiber infrastructure.

Provide high level support on optical fiber related issues to internal customers in line with MTNN quality.

Manage all stakeholders and resolve conflicts and issues relating to optical infrastructure management.

Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Foster active collaboration and relationships with employees across all levels and divisions in line with MTN’s VB and values.

Coach and train staff / internal units on DWDM and fiber infrastructure.

Job Condition:

Normal MTNN working conditions

May be required to work extended hours

National travel and a valid driver’s license.

On standby 24/7 throughout the year.

Overtime and call out duties.

Requirements, Experience, Training & Education

Education:

First Degree in Electrical/ Electronics Engineering, or in any related field

Specialist certifications in Fibre transmission from any reputable organization will be an added advantage

Experience:

3-7 years working experience in a related field

Experience in telecommunications transmission

Training:

Vendor technology training on vendor products

Project management

Negotiation skills

Conflict Management

Time management.

Minimum qualification

BEd, BSc, BEng, BTech or HND

Manager, Sales and Trade Development

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience6 – 13 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldSales / Marketing / Retail / Business Development

Job Description

Co-ordinate execution of Regional trade marketing strategies to drive MTNN’s value and growth aspirations.

To propagate the MTN Brand within the region, through the development and implementation of innovative marketing initiatives.

Support the Shareholder return strategy by developing and implementing Sales & Distribution Processes that are aligned to achieving all elements on the business score card. (I.e. Grow Market Share, Grow ICT & Data Revenue, Increase EBITDA margins, Assure Revenue, CAPEX Returns Management and Net Subscriber Additions).

Participate in the review of Business Processes (headcount, process optimisation, etc.), to drive efficiency gains to ensure at least 5% reduction in Divisional budget year-on-year.

Serve the Division’s internal customers and provide solutions to improve the customer experience.

Strategic Partnerships with MTNN leadership team to drive awareness on expected behaviours and impact on non-compliance on bottom line results and company image/reputation.

Drive planned strategy for the successful delivery of MTN Group and MTNN transformation initiatives focusing on Customer centricity, including Perfect 10 Project.

Drive an increase in MTNN’s Net Promoter Score.

Plan and manage supplier relationship with Distribution Company and customer relationships.

Collaborate cross functionally – NWG, Marketing, Enterprise Solution, CR, in the regional and territorial engine rooms to ensure commercial alignment in achieving the objectives of revenue, profitability & market share in the sub-region.

Network and build solid relationships with internal units and relevant third parties (e.g. strategic investors, technical and finance partners, business consultants etc.) and develop a close working relationship with relevant information sources to provide an integrated service.

Maintain effective working relationships with internal and external suppliers.

Coordinate, coach and influence external partners and essential support departments across MTNN’s business units to deliver a seamless pre-sales and post-sales service experience.

Execute the retail strategy in the territory to achieve the objective of retail expansion, dominance, mind share and loyalty in the region.

Identify, create and execute Communal & Goodwill events and sponsorship initiatives in the region to drive affinity and localization of the MTN brand in the region.

Research and provide feedback reports on competitor activity, network quality, peculiar market situations and any issues affecting the marketing of MTNN products in the region

Achieve BTL visibility objectives across all outlet types and category in the region through the effective planning and execution of merchandising.

Review analysis of regional marketing surveys on current and new product concepts and recommend future product development within the region.

Develop and execute territory specific trade marketing initiatives to ensure achievement of the business objectives in the region.

Develop and manage profitable and sustainable partnerships to achieve our data device and mobile money objectives in the territory.

Ensure standard look and feel across all MTN retail outlet types in the territory

Ensure effective communication of the MTN brand and proposition at the retail layer of the distribution channel

Assist in establishing and maintaining consistent corporate image throughout product lines, promotional materials, and events.

Co-ordinate the presence and relationship of MTNN with stakeholders and policy makers at the Regional levels.

Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Coach and train the team to ensure understanding of the objectives and goals of the department, awareness of set targets/requirements and regularly review their training needs.

Review performance of individual team members and complete appraisals in accordance with the employee performance appraisal procedures and time schedules.

Identify training requirements of team members, develop program to address knowledge gaps and implement training interventions for retail participants to ensure adequate knowledge of MTNN products.

Job Condition:

Normal MTNN working conditions.

Experience & Training

Education:

First degree in any related discipline

Fluent in English

Possession of a Master’s degree may be an advantage

Experience:

Minimum of 6- 13 years’ experience which includes:

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in an area of specialisation; with experience in supervising/managing others

Experience working in a medium to large organization

marketing management experience within the telecommunications, FMCG’s or ‘new age’ service industry

Minimum Qualification

BA, B.Ed, B.Sc or HND.

Advisor, Regulatory Affairs (Commercial)-Supervisory

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience3 – 7 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldLaw / Legal

Job Description

Provide advisory service with regard to regulatory requirements to enable MTN identify and avoid risks, as well as identify and harness opportunity within the regulatory context.

Provide advisory support in a manner that makes business units’ obligations explicit and enables them operate in a manner that does not expose the business to fines and sanctions.

Facilitate creation of opportunities and access to strategic regulatory resources that are required to influence business decisions.

Collaborate with business units to develop inputs and responses to regulatory interventions by Regulators and overlapping regulatory agencies (CBN, SEC, FIRS, etc.).

Identify risks in a regulatory context and advise mitigation measures.

Identify and advise on harnessing regulatory opportunities.

Periodically conduct environmental scans to identify regulatory risks and issues relating to ICT/telecoms, emerging technology, digital & financial inclusion and advise on strategies for addressing same.

Proactively research and propose regulatory interventions for adoption by regulatory agencies.

Prepare periodic reports to provide executive management and the MTNN Board with updates on key regulatory/policy developments

Draft responses to a broad spectrum of regulatory correspondence (customer complaints, network/subscriber or other corporate information requests, etc.) and ensure compliance with stated timelines (minimal incidence of exceptions)

Provide business advisory support relating to license & regulatory obligations to mitigate risks and create/advance business development opportunities

Ensure prompt and timely cascade of customer queries from regulatory authorities to relevant internal units in compliance with MTNN consumer code of practice

Review of relevant regulations & business processes to ensure they are attuned for an optimal customer experience.

Cultivate and maintain positive relationships across various cadres of relevant regulatory agencies and other key stakeholders in the telecommunications industry.

Continuously seek self-professional development to sharpen skills and capabilities in a versatile and evolving digital landscape.

Foster active collaboration and relationships with employees across all levels and divisions in line with MTN’s VB and values.

Job Condition

May be required to work extended hours

Open plan office

Normal MTNN working conditions

Experience & Training

Education:

First Degree in Law/Arts/Humanities/Social Sciences (MBA or a commerce/business-focused LLM would be an advantage)

Experience:

3-7 years’ experience which includes:

Experience within a corporate, commercially-driven environment

Excellent written and oral communications skills (writing samples required)

Demonstrable evidence of expertise in research and issue analysis (using a variety of MS Office tools including PowerPoint)

Excellent judgment, communication and persuasive skills; knack for creativity, the ability to work with minimal supervision in a dynamic sector

Sound understanding and knowledge of Regulatory environment.

Passion /Keen interest in issues of public policy and regulation

Training:

On the job training and exposure

Industry conferences

Minimum Qualification

BA, LLB, LLM, BSc or BEd.

