I am sure most of you agree this is a breaking news. Because the major BUT Atiku has at the moment is that, he can;t travel to the US and that has been used against him countless times politically.

Now, his ally, Doyin Okupe says Atiku will be traveling to the States come November ending for some engagement.

”Concerning the little understood but copiously exaggerated supposed travel ban on Atiku. His Excellency and In coming President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Alhadji Atiku Abubakar will be travelling to the US for official and some public engagements by the end of Nov 2018”, Okupe wrote on twitter.

