Hilton Worldwide is one of the largest and fastest growing hospitality companies in the world, with more than 4,200 hotels, resorts and timeshare properties comprising more than 690,000 rooms in 93 countries and territories.

2019 Elevator Graduate Programme – Middle East & Africa

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

LocationLagos

Job FieldAdministration / Secretarial Graduate Jobs

Job ID: MEA011DM

Location: Lagos

Employment Type: Full-time

Job Summary

Middle East, Turkey & Africa Elevator Programme (all placements will be located in MEA)

What is the Aim of the Programme?

The Elevator General Manager programme aims to develop a group of talented, internationally mobile people and fast track them to General Management positions within 5-8 years of starting the Programme.

What will I do?

Elevator consists of an 18-month training programme which encompassess two international 9-month placements.

During your placements, you will combine operational, all-round experience working in the 4 main hotel business areas of Operations, Business Development, Human Resources and Finance.

You will also participate in off-the-job training and have business driven projects to complete.

During Elevator your progress is constantly assessed, so you always know how you are developing. As the programme is so flexible, it will take into account all training that you have had to date and build on it, rather than making you repeat things unnecessarily.

Where will I be?

The location of your placements will depend on availability and the languages you speak.

When will I start?

The 2019 MEA Elevator Program starts on 01 September 2019.

Learning & Development

During your 18-month training you will take part in four residential courses.

As an Elevator participant you will also have access to the Hilton University, our on-line learning and development tool, through which you can complete e-learning courses, learn a language on-line and make use of our on-line business library.

Support all the Way:

Elevator participants are supported throughout their career progression with the Elevator Mentoring Programme where senior managers within Hilton take on the role of Mentors.

Are you someone who is Smart? Passionate? Ambitious? These are the questions that we ask any potential candidate before they apply to the Elevator Programme.

Main Criteria

There are also four main criteria for the General Manager’s Programme:

You have a true ambition to become General Manager

You have to be graduated in the period of July 2017 until 31 August 2019 from a well-respected Hotel or Business School.

You must be willing/able to live and work in MEA

You will be fluent in English.

A second modern language would be considered a plus

You are internationally mobile within MEA, with preferably hotel or hospitality work experience.

Method of Application

Note

Please also note that as an internal candidate, you must have approval from your “Regional Director of HR” to apply for this programme and currently hold a non supervisory level position.

We already have a number of fantastic internal management development programmes for team members of supervisory level or above.

Interested and qualified? Go to Hilton Worldwide career website on jobs.hilton.com to apply

(Visited 5 times, 1 visits today)