United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 19 African countries and 3 global financial centres: London, Paris and New York. From a single country organisation founded in 1949 in Nigeria, UBA has grown to become a Pan-African provider of financial services with over 11 million customers, through close to 1000 business offices and touch points globally.

Regional Project Delivery & Support Manager

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND MBA/MSc/MA

Experience6 years

LocationLagos

Job FieldICT / Computer

Reference #: LAG003

Location: Lagos Island, Lagos

Contract Type: Permanent

Job Functions: Banking

Industries: Banking / Finance & Investment

Introduction

This role involves working collaboratively with the Business Units, Product Teams and IT organization to define Product requirements that deliver key features and capabilities supporting business strategy across channels.

In addition, it involves providing effective support to the region in managing the infrastructure and systems that support customer experience across channels.

We have vacancies in our regional offices in:

Kenya

Cameroon

Ghana

Senegal

Key Responsibilities

Product Development:

Collate all product development requirements in Online Banking Channels, POS, ATM /Cards Products for the Countries in the region

Translate the strategic and tactical business needs into functional requirements to develop user interfaces and work flows and resolve any conflicts with requirements between Product, Business unit and technology.

Maintain a strong understanding of business processes, strategies, and data needs as well as IT capabilities and capacity, while filtering and prioritizing requests with assistance from product manager

Facilitate meetings of cross-functional team members to elicit user needs and potential impact on the business and Customers. Work with various teams in IT, Digital

Banking, Operations to identify resources that will be required for delivery of such requirements and project.

Drive product development from conceptualization through launch – creating actionable plans, work streams and tactics, and execute on those in support of new product launches. Work with product managers to obtain approvals for product delivery Partner with the Product Managers in the Region to ensure the team understands, contributes to, and supports the Customer Needs, Product Vision, goals and priorities.

Maintain project management approach to product delivery and provide regular updates to project managers for Superior Execution.

Coordinate all phases of product development and ensure stakeholders participation.

Develop and maintain strong relationships, and keep Product and Business units informed and engaged throughout the entire project lifecycle.

Technical Support & Compliance:

Coordinate with IT Teams and Vendor resources in creating and reviewing system requests, planning projects and developing system specifications for new projects or for maintenance to existing solutions,

Ensure all products are built to an appropriate level of quality and ensure complete adherence to Product roll out process end to end for countries in the region for superior customer experience.

Solve ambiguous problems and proactively identify and mitigate risks before they become roadblocks.

Focus on UI and UX to define good outcomes for qualitative testing, ensuring the right experience for a diverse range of customers.

Regularly review metrics and proactively seek out new and improved data/mechanisms for visibility, ensuring product support and implementation stays aligned with organization objectives.

Ensure effective 24/7 Support to all the channels and systems and effective management of third party interfaces for 100% uptime across the region.

Provide Robust Contingency Architecture and infrastructure to support 100% Uptime of all Systems.

Requirements

Education Requirements:

First degree in Computer science or Engineering or other related fields

MBA/ Master’s Degree or a relevant professional qualification

Experience:

Minimum of 6 years with at least 4 years banking experience and at least 3 years in a similar role

General:

In-depth knowledge of the business environment and Digital Banking products

Project Management

Detailed working knowledge of a Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Financial analysis

Regulatory and legal knowledge.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified? Go to United Bank for Africa (UBA) career website on uba.jb.skillsmapafrica.com to apply

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)