A Chinese organization Rouyu Technology has flown out of no where and dropped a major shocker on every one of us by unleashing the world’s first foldable smartphone the Flexpai. Interesting how these Chinese folks continues leading the way when different tech giants like Samsung and Apple are there.

Royole Flexpai is gadget on the mouth of each tech nerd out there and it’s astonishing how this gadget folds into two and still works superbly and faultlessly. In this post TechCapon will give a full audit.Royole Flexpai

I simply need you to set aside some time to pronounce the name, Royole Flexpai grin grin. Sounds sweet to me despite the fact that it doesn’t sound anything like a tech gadget, lol. I can’t generally consider this a smartphone in view of it’s gigantic size. This is more similar to a tablet with its substantial 7.8-inch screen. Be that as it may, the adaptable screen enables it to fold into two without breaking, making such an expansive gadget fit in a pocket. The gadget weighs a huge 320 grams and feels like conveying two iPhone XS Max phones set up together. It likewise has a gigantic bezel at the best.

Taking a look at the stunning specs we see that the FlexPai is fueled by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 processor. This depends on 7nm FinFET process tech with another AI stage and 5G support. It comes in three RAM/ROM variations: 6GB RAM/128GB ROM, 8GB RAM/256GB ROM and 8GB RAM/512GB ROM. The display has a 1440 x 1920-pixel goals and a 4:3 angle proportion screen.

In the camera division, the gadget has a 20-megapixel and a 16-megapixel focal point. Additionally a f/1.8 opening and optical picture adjustment as well. The battery is a 3,800mAh battery, and the working framework is Royole’s own WaterOS, which depends on the most recent Android 9.0 Pie. The gadget may only be accessible in China for now and costs from around $1,300 for the 6GB/128GB model, or up to $1870 for the 8GB/512GB. A restricted amount will be released by December this year while it will be discharged completely one year from now however pre-requests can be put now.

