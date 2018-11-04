The U.S. Mission in Abuja, Nigeria, is seeking to employ eligible and qualified candidates for the position below:

Supervisory Voucher Examiner

Announcement Number: Lagos-2018-070

Location: Lagos

Series/Grade: LE – 0410 8

Security Clearance Required: Public Trust – Background Investigation

Duration Appointment: Indefinite subject to successful completion of probationary period.

Job Type: Full Time (40 hours per week)

Start date: Start date: Candidate must be able to begin working within a reasonable period of time (6 weeks) of receipt of agency authorization and/or clearances/certifications or their candidacy may end.

Duties

This position is a part of the Financial Management Center (FMC) team headquartered at the Embassy in Abuja, but reports directly to the Financial Specialist in U.S. Consulate General in Lagos.

The Supervisory Voucher Examiner (SVE) in addition to processing vouchers, supervises two other Voucher Examiners.

One of those Voucher Examiners is also performing duties as the Lagos Payroll Liaison – processing the payroll for all Consulate employees paid via Charleston’s Financial Center.

The vouchering unit examines and processes all payment requests presented by vendors, employees, agency representatives’ utility companies, other U.S. Government Departments/agencies.

The payroll unit coordinates the payroll activities for all Mission employees.

Qualifications and Evaluations

Requirements:

Experience: Three (3) years experience in finance and accounting work is required. At least one (1) year out of the three (3) years must be supervisory experience.

Job Knowledge:

Ability to quickly attain expert knowledge of U.S. Government regulations governing voucher examination and payroll.

Ability to make pre-certification determination that payment is authorized, required approvals have been obtained and that the payment is in accordance with the terms and conditions of the supporting agreements/documentation.

Knowledge of guidelines and legal issues surrounding obligating documents and budget review process.

Education Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Financing, Accounting, Economics, or Business Administration.

Evaluations

These may be tested:

Language: Level IV (Fluent) Speaking, Reading/Writing in English is required.

Skills and Abilities: Good interpersonal skills with the ability to articulate and resolve complex issues. Proficient in Microsoft word, excel and financial software.

Qualifications: All applicants under consideration will be required to pass medical and security certifications.

Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO)

The U.S. Mission provides equal opportunity and fair and equitable treatment in employment to all people without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation, marital status, or sexual orientation.

Benefits and Other Info

Agency Benefits:

Locally Employed Staff, including Members of Household (MOHs), and Third-Country Nationals (TCNs), working at the U.S. Mission in Lagos, Nigeria may receive a compensation package that may include health, separation, and other benefits.

For EFMs, benefits should be discussed with the Human Resources Office.

The pay plan is assigned at the time of the conditional offer letter by the HR Office.

Other information

Hiring Preference Selection Process:

Applicants in the following hiring preference categories are extended a hiring preference in the order listed below

Therefore, it is essential that these applicants accurately describe their status on the application

Failure to do so may result in a determination that the applicant is not eligible for a hiring preference.

Hiring Preference Order:

AEFM / USEFM who is a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran*

AEFM / USEFM

FS on LWOP and CS with reemployment rights **

Important

Applicants who claim status as a preference-eligible U.S. Veteran must submit a copy of their most recent DD-214 (“Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty”), equivalent documentation, or certification.

A “certification” is any written document from the armed forces that certifies the service member is expected to be discharged or released from active duty service in the armed forces under honorable conditions within 120 days after the certification is submitted by the applicant.

The certification letter should be on letterhead of the appropriate military branch of the service and contain:

The military service dates including the expected discharge or release date; and

The character of service.

Acceptable documentation must be submitted in order for the preference to be given.

This level of preference applies to all Foreign Service employees on LWOP and CS with reemployment rights back to their agency or bureau.

For more information (i.e., what is an EFM, USEFM, AEFM, MOH, etc.?) and for additional employment considerations, please Click here

Marketing Statement:

We encourage you to read and understand the Eight (8) Qualities of Overseas Employees before you apply.

Salary

(NGN) N8,383,885

Method of Application

Required Documents

Please provide the required documentation listed below with your application:

Copy of Orders/Assignment Notification (or equivalent)

Residency and/or Work Permit

Degree (not transcript)

NYSC Certificate

DD-214 – Member Copy 4, Letter from Veterans’ Affairs, or other supporting documentation (if applicable)

SF-50 (if applicable).

Note

All candidates must be able to obtain and hold a Public Trust clearance.

Applicants who are invited to take a language or skills test, or who are selected for an interview will be contacted via email.

For further information – the complete position description listing all of the duties, responsibilities, required qualifications, etc. may be obtained by contacting the Human Resources Office.

Interested and qualified? Go to US Embassy career website on erajobs.state.gov to apply

